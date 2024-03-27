Illumifin Publishes its 10th Annual Cost of Care Study; Reveals Significant Increase in Cost of Home Health Care Services Nationwide.

Key Findings Include:

Average 2023 hourly rate for home health aide increased 5.2%

Hourly per visit nurse rate decreased 1.6% with facility prices mixed

Washington and New Hampshire most expensive states for home health aides

illumifin's comprehensive study provides insight which empowers consumers, insurers, and providers by benchmarking the prices of senior care.

WOODBURY, Minn., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illumifin, the leading insurance administration and claims solution provider for long term care (LTC) insurance, has just released its 2023 Cost of Care study and comprehensive analysis. Now in its tenth year, this longitudinal study includes national, state and regional costs of various care services, spanning skilled nursing, adult day care, home health care and assisted living facilities.

illumifin's Cost of Care study gathers tens of thousands of data points from care providers nationwide, with results normalized by the company's in-house actuarial and data science teams. Insurers and financial services providers rely on this data for both forecasting and stakeholder education as well as informing customers and agents about national and regional cost variations. In addition, care providers benefit from understanding the market rates for services in their area. These insights are also accessible via illumifin's What Care Costs website, which offers interactive maps and projection tools to sort, rank and evaluate average costs of LTC services across the US.

illumifin's study found that the average hourly rate for a home health aide in 2023 was $30.62, an increase of 5.2 percent over the prior year. Meanwhile, the average per-visit rate for a registered nurse in 2023 was $147.72, a decrease of 1.6 percent over the prior year, potentially reflecting rates beginning to normalize post pandemic.

The research also shows facility prices were mixed. The average assisted living facility rates increased between 0.6 and 3.8 percent in 2023 depending on room type, reversing course from the pandemic where assisted living facility rates had been trending downward. However, skilled nursing facility rates experienced a small decrease in 2023 between 0.4 and 1.0 percent.

The most expensive states for home health aides were Washington and New Hampshire, whereas Mississippi and Louisiana were the least expensive. Meanwhile, the most expensive assisted living rates were found in New Hampshire and New Jersey, while the lowest assisted living prices were found in Alabama and Oklahoma.

"We are proud to leverage our 30 years of experience in senior care to provide actionable data for insurers, consumers, providers and financial institutions," said Peter Goldstein, illumifin's President and CEO. "Our focus remains on customer centric initiatives which assist in managing risk and planning for the future. Our Cost of Care survey has proven valuable to not only to our business partners but providing valuable knowledge to consumers and their families as they navigate the maze of service types when making care decisions."

The study, interactive tool and data are available for use by insurers, providers and financial services firms. For more information regarding illumifin's Cost of Care Study, please contact Jennifer Frost via email at [email protected].

