illumigyn™ Partners with Peramare Enterprises Ltd. and Supported by Afreximbank to Deploy Its Cutting-Edge Gynecological Imaging System and Cloud-Based Platform throughout Africa

DURBAN, South Africa, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illumigyn, the world's first remote gynecological imaging platform, announced today that it signed a new distribution agreement with Peramare Enterprises to deploy 20,000 Gynescopes™ systems across Africa. This milestone propels illumigyn's commitment to combat the prevalent and high mortality rates of cervical cancer in Africa by providing women with accessible screenings and remote-diagnostics platforms.

The African Export-Import Bank ("Afreximbank") a pan-African multilateral trade finance institution, signed a Memorandum Of Understanding ("MOU") with illumigyn and Peramare Enterprises to back the agreement financially by a letter of credit (LC) issued by the bank.

According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer presents a significant public health threat to women in Africa - of the 20 countries with the highest prevalence rates across the globe, 19 are in Africa. Cervical cancer is also the second most common and fatal cancer in women in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA); more women die of cervical cancer each year than during childbirth.

When diagnosed early, cervical cancer is one of the most treatable forms of cancer. Yet, in a recent 11-country study, the survival rate from cervical cancer in Sub-Saharan Africa is 33% five years post-diagnosis.

illumigyn is the first FDA-cleared remote gynecological platform. The illumigyn Gynescope™ system digitally documents the cervix, vagina, and external genitalia, using high-resolution and superior magnification that enables more accurate pap smears. In addition, the digital documents are uploaded to the cloud to be used for remote diagnostics, ongoing medical supervision, and additional consultations – without the need to repeat the procedure. All Gynescope™ systems connect to a secure cloud-based platform that enables remote analysis and diagnostics.

Since the Gynescope™ system can be operated by any trained caregiver (OB/GYN, GP, Midwife, Nurse Practitioner, and Physician Assistant), it opens up the ability for women to be screened and diagnosed even in remote locations without physical access to physicians.

"Early detection of cervical cancer is the difference between life and death," said Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah President & Chairman of the Board of Afreximbank. "Currently cervical cancer is a real threat to African women, and we truly believe that with illumigyn's technology we can improve access to healthcare that will lead to saving many women's lives today and into the future."

"This partnership has one very critical goal- to ensure the early detection of cervical cancer in women in Africa," said Mr. Ran Poliakine, illumigyn's Founder. "We established illumigyn to democratize women's healthcare and to bring advanced gynecological care to women worldwide, and we are proud to be driving change across Africa."

"We, in Peramare are fortunate and honored to be a part of the illumigyn's project, which is going to affect many lives of girls and women across Africa and are proud to bring at least 20,000 of the revolutionary Gynescope™ systems to Africa for approximately $81 million over the initial two years and about $700 million over five years," said Mr. Eugene Abels, Director of Peramare Enterprises.

"Cervical cancer is among the highest killers of our women," said Mrs. Oluranti Doherty, Director of Export Development of Afreximbank. "Any attempt at early detection and prevention is a very welcome step. In my mind, illumigyn's solution brings a great relief, which will have many health and socio-economic benefits for women."

About Illumigyn

illumigyn, founded by Ran Poliakine and Lior Greenstein, is an Israeli corporation focused on powering women's health and making it accessible and affordable for every woman worldwide. Illumigyn's vision is to disrupt the medical field of gynecology with a complete platform solution featuring the Gynescope™ System, a revolutionary and FDA-cleared "gynecology endoscope" and cloud platform service. With our technological know-how and expertise, our vision is to then create an ecosystem that powers all facets of women's health. For more information, please visit https://www.illumigyn.com/.

About Afreximbank

The Bank was established in Abuja, Nigeria in October 1993 by African Governments, African private and institutional investors as well as non-African financial institutions and private investors for the purpose of financing, promoting and expanding intra-African and extra-African trade for more information, please visit https://www.afreximbank.com

