Illumiheal Announces Advisory Council for Its Wearable Pet Health Technology

SEATTLE, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumiheal®, an innovative leader in pet health and wellness technology, today announced its council of advisors (COA). The COA is comprised of Alan Leong, Don Cohen DMD, Michael R Hamblin Ph.D., and Rob Neal, experts in the fields of technology, photomedicine, health science and wellness. The COA will help shape the direction of Illumiheal business, its technology, and new product PetThera.

"We are delighted to announce our council of advisors," said Kristine Marzolf CEO of Illumiheal. "This dynamic team provides a broad range of clinical, technical and business backgrounds that offer tremendous value and insight into developing the Illumiheal business and its products. The team, along with many others who have contributed their time and input over the past year have been instrumental to the business, and will continue to influence our vision into the future."

Advisory Council:

Alan Leong

Advisor: Business Development

Experience: Lecturer Entrepreneurship, Managing Partner, CEO & Research Analyst, University Center Founder & Director

Companies: UW Foster School of Business, Immusoft, Spiral Genetics, Sigma Genetics, Biowatch News, Biotech Stock Research & Center for Student Entrepreneurship

Michael R Hamblin, PhD

Advisor: Technology Photobiomodulation, Photochemistry & Photobiology

Experience: Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School; & Associate Chemist, Massachusetts General Hospital

Companies: Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Wellman Center for PhotoMedicine

Rob Neal

Advisor: Sales, Partnerships & Revenue Growth

Experience: Professional Sales, Business Development & Acquisition

Companies: Philips, Clarisonic, JeNu BioSciences

Don Cohen, DMD

Advisor: Strategic Relations & Veterinary Affairs

Experience: Professor Columbia University, Practice Management, Chief Compliance Officer, Emergency Medicine, Infection Control

Companies: Health Compliance Team (Regulatory, HIPAA, OSHA, Emergency Medicine) Private Practice, Columbia University

About Illumiheal: Illumiheal® is a Seattle-based technology company focused on product innovation in the pet health and wellness space. As an industry innovator, Illumiheal is committed to developing healing technologies to help pets live longer, happier and healthier lives. Founded in 2017, Illumiheal is currently developing the first smart wearable therapeutic device for pets.

For more information on Illumiheal and PetThera, visit http://www.PetThera.com

