Illumiheal Announces Advisory Council for Its Wearable Pet Health Technology
Illumiheal, an innovative leader in pet health and wellness technology announces its advisory council as it develops the first smart wearable therapeutic device for pets.
Jun 05, 2019, 08:37 ET
SEATTLE, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumiheal®, an innovative leader in pet health and wellness technology, today announced its council of advisors (COA). The COA is comprised of Alan Leong, Don Cohen DMD, Michael R Hamblin Ph.D., and Rob Neal, experts in the fields of technology, photomedicine, health science and wellness. The COA will help shape the direction of Illumiheal business, its technology, and new product PetThera.
"We are delighted to announce our council of advisors," said Kristine Marzolf CEO of Illumiheal. "This dynamic team provides a broad range of clinical, technical and business backgrounds that offer tremendous value and insight into developing the Illumiheal business and its products. The team, along with many others who have contributed their time and input over the past year have been instrumental to the business, and will continue to influence our vision into the future."
Advisory Council:
Alan Leong
Advisor: Business Development
Experience: Lecturer Entrepreneurship, Managing Partner, CEO & Research Analyst, University Center Founder & Director
Companies: UW Foster School of Business, Immusoft, Spiral Genetics, Sigma Genetics, Biowatch News, Biotech Stock Research & Center for Student Entrepreneurship
Michael R Hamblin, PhD
Advisor: Technology Photobiomodulation, Photochemistry & Photobiology
Experience: Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School; & Associate Chemist, Massachusetts General Hospital
Companies: Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Wellman Center for PhotoMedicine
Rob Neal
Advisor: Sales, Partnerships & Revenue Growth
Experience: Professional Sales, Business Development & Acquisition
Companies: Philips, Clarisonic, JeNu BioSciences
Don Cohen, DMD
Advisor: Strategic Relations & Veterinary Affairs
Experience: Professor Columbia University, Practice Management, Chief Compliance Officer, Emergency Medicine, Infection Control
Companies: Health Compliance Team (Regulatory, HIPAA, OSHA, Emergency Medicine) Private Practice, Columbia University
About Illumiheal: Illumiheal® is a Seattle-based technology company focused on product innovation in the pet health and wellness space. As an industry innovator, Illumiheal is committed to developing healing technologies to help pets live longer, happier and healthier lives. Founded in 2017, Illumiheal is currently developing the first smart wearable therapeutic device for pets.
For more information on Illumiheal and PetThera, visit http://www.PetThera.com
Media Contacts:
Kristine Marzolf
Illumiheal
Founder & CEO
215908@email4pr.com
206.701.1478 Ext 700
SOURCE Illumiheal, Inc
Share this article