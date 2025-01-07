Illumina advances NovaSeq X Series, delivering single-flow-cell system, software upgrade, and new kits to enable multiomic applications

Now in the market for the first time, the single-flow-cell NovaSeq X Sequencing System offers the same high-quality flow cells and speed as the NovaSeq X Plus Sequencing System—Illumina's most rapidly adopted and utilized high-throughput sequencing platform to date—at a more accessible cost for labs with lower volume. The sequencers began shipping in December, and simultaneously the company introduced the software v1.3 upgrade for the NovaSeq X Series to elevate sequencing performance and advance data quality. Additionally, new NovaSeq X 25B 100- and 200-cycle kits began shipping in December, which will be key enablers of multiomic applications, including the Illumina Single-Cell 3' RNA Prep (Illumina Single Cell Prep), now available under Illumina's brand following the company's acquisition of Fluent.

"This is the same instrument the scientific community has come to rely on for next-generation sequencing, now with upgraded software, new kits, and the option for a lower volume," said Steve Barnard, PhD, chief technology officer of Illumina. "Based on customer input, we've invested heavily in innovations to make the platform even stronger and more versatile, supporting total workflows with flexible applications spanning genomics and multiomics. Customers are already raving about the powerful capabilities of the software upgrade."

Customers affirm the value of the software upgrade

The newly launched software upgrade delivers key enhancements that optimize sequencing workflows. Version 1.3 provides laboratories with improved sequencing accuracy and higher yields to ensure dependable and precise results, even with challenging, low-diversity samples. The reduction in PhiX dependency also means more usable data per run, helping researchers maximize their throughput and their confidence in their sequencing outputs.

Génome Québec is a nonprofit organization that provides genomic services for researchers in the academic and industrial fields of 45 countries. In their experience testing the v1.3 software they noted a significant leap in data quality across a broad variety of library types. Geneviève DonPierre, team leader of NGS Sequencing at Génome Québec, stated, "The increased yield, enhanced sequencing accuracy, reduced PhiX dependency, and optimized handling of low-diversity libraries have transformed our operations. This update ensures consistently reliable outputs and empowers us to achieve superior results, reinforcing our confidence in every sequencing run."

Broad Clinical Labs also participated in early-access testing. The organization's director of Laboratory Operations, Tom Howd, said: "We have observed significant high-quality data yield increases in early testing of the version 1.3 update on our NovaSeq X Plus fleet. We are eager to make these yield increases available to all our users to continue to advance their science."

Bert Groet, laboratory specialist clinical genetics and team leader of the NGS core facility at University Medical Center Utrecht, affirms: "With the release of software version 1.3 on the NovaSeq X Plus, Illumina brings to our genome lab a decisive development to transition from whole-exome-based to whole-genome-based analysis. The significant increase in total sequencing yield, without compromise to high Q30 scores, ensures the promise of high throughput and high-quality whole-genome sequencing we can rely on to deliver answers to those we will be serving."

Expanding capabilities with the 25B 100-cycle and 200-cycle kits

The new 25B 100-cycle and 200-cycle kits for the NovaSeq X Series, which began shipping in December, are optimized for counting applications and other assays at scale, offering shorter turnaround times and more cost-effective runs. By providing flexibility in run sizes and cycle counts, the 25B kits address the evolving needs of clinical specialty labs, academic core labs, and service providers.

Illumina Single-Cell Prep

Also announced today, Illumina Single-Cell Prep, formerly Fluent PipSeq V, is now available and shipping to customers with broad compatibility across Illumina's NGS platform portfolio, including NextSeq 1000/2000, NovaSeq 6000, and NovaSeq X. The single-cell sample prep technology removes many of the barriers and limitations of current methods, enabling scalability of experiments from hundreds to millions of cells with the same process and turnaround time. Low equipment cost, lower cost per cell, and high sensitivity allow for customers who are new to single-cell sequencing to adopt the technology quickly and easily, with exceptional performance while providing cost-efficient scaling to large numbers of cells for analysis that is possible only on the NovaSeq X 25B flow cell.

At the annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics in November, Shane Liddelow, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, presented early access data and insights on the innovative technology enabling the sequencing of challenging cell types, such as astrocytes and brain tissue, which are notoriously difficult to analyze with microfluidic devices due to issues like clogging and other technical barriers.

The new 25B kits for the NovaSeq X Series are compatible with Illumina Single-Cell Prep, introducing highly efficient, affordable, and accurate workflows for large scale, single-cell analysis projects. Illumina Single-Cell Prep provides streamlined bioinformatics workflows from NovaSeq X Series sequencers streaming data directly into automated DRAGEN analysis in Illumina's informatics cloud solutions. Partek Flow enables comprehensive visualization and interpretation of large-scale Illumina Single-Cell Prep data sets for differential expression and biomarker discovery.

