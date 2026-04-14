Illumina and the Center for Data-Driven Discovery in Biomedicine bring genomic data and scalable software to the fight against pediatric cancer and rare disease

Dataset will drive crucial insights to accelerate scientific discovery and ultimately improve pediatric patient care.

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and the Center for Data-Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b) today announced a data partnership to advance research in pediatric cancer and rare disease. Through cloud-based data platforms, the global research community can unify and analyze pediatric data within a single, scalable discovery environment, enabling real-time, cross-cohort analysis and accelerating translation to clinical care.

Through this initiative, D3b is analyzing 100,000 whole genomes from pediatric patients using Illumina software solutions. This is one of the largest unified genomic datasets ever assembled. D3b and Illumina are enabling discovery at a scale not previously possible, making the resulting insights available through the Gabriella Miller Kids First Data Resource Center (Kids First DRC). This data empowers researchers and clinicians to uncover the biological origins of rare disease and cancer and translate findings for pediatric precision medicine.

Congenital conditions and cancers are a leading cause of death in children yet critical data are often siloed across institutions. Shared genomic data ecosystems enable researchers and clinicians to compare cases across large cohorts, validate diagnoses, and inform treatment strategies based on prior patient experiences.

"Genomic datasets like these give researchers powerful insight for precision medicine," said James Han, vice president of Bioinformatics at Illumina. "Through advances in data, software, and AI, we are moving toward a future where genomic insights drive faster research breakthroughs."

"We're excited to apply leading-edge software technology against some of the toughest challenges in pediatric cancer and congenital conditions," said Allison Heath, director of Data Technology and Innovation at D3b. "Our goal is to empower researchers to uncover new biological signals and to bring genomic insights into routine clinical decision-making, creating a new standard of care."

The dataset will include whole genomes from patients with rare congenital conditions and cancers, collected through federally-funded programs, including the Kids First DRC and the Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN). The samples are being analyzed with DRAGEN v4.4 and Illumina Connected Analytics (ICA) to create a comprehensive dataset with the accuracy, speed, and scale necessary for meaningful, cross-sample insights.

The initial cohort demonstrated the power of DRAGEN algorithms to correct known errors and reveal structural variants that previous bioinformatics tools were unable to identify. Additionally, Illumina is joining D3b in supporting the Pediatric Care eXpansion (PCX) program of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The effort aims to shorten the care journey for patients from months to weeks by expanding data-sharing capabilities across a national data exchange spanning more than 200 pediatric institutions in the United States, providing clinicians with timely and seamless access to previously unattainable health data and insights, enabling them to learn from real-world patient trajectories across multiple institutions and provide more personalized care for each patient.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About the Center for Data-Driven Discovery in Biomedicine

The Center for Data-Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b) is a global leader in advancing pediatric research through the integration of data science, technology innovation, and collaborative discovery. Established in 2016 to accelerate cures for children with cancer and other complex diseases, D3b builds and operates pioneering cloud-based platforms that connect researchers, clinicians, patients, and advocates worldwide.

Home to transformative initiatives such as the Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN), the Gabriella Miller Kids First Data Resource Center (Kids First DRC), and the RADIANT AI project, D3b develops scalable data ecosystems, harmonized biospecimen resources, and next-generation analytics to fuel breakthroughs in diagnosis, treatment, and clinical care. By uniting multi-institutional expertise with open science principles, D3b empowers discoveries that no single institution could achieve on its own.

Guided by the strategy to harness big data and global collaboration, D3b continues to shape the future of precision medicine, ensuring that every child, regardless of disease, geography, or background, benefits from the most advanced research and therapies.

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SOURCE Illumina, Inc.