Illumina Announces Decision to Divest GRAIL

News provided by

Illumina, Inc.

17 Dec, 2023, 14:37 ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced that the company will divest GRAIL.

The divestiture will be executed through a third-party sale or capital markets transaction, consistent with the European Commission's divestiture order, with the goal of finalizing the terms by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

On December 15, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued its decision in the matter of Illumina v. the Federal Trade Commission. Following a review of the Court's opinion, Illumina has elected not to pursue further appeals of the Fifth Circuit's decision. As the company has previously stated, if it was not successful with either its European Court of Justice jurisdictional appeal or in a final decision of the Fifth Circuit, it would divest GRAIL.

"We are committed to an expeditious divestiture of GRAIL in a manner that allows its technology to continue benefitting patients," said Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina. "The management team and I continue to focus on our core business and supporting our customers. I am confident in Illumina's opportunities and our long-term success."

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) our ability to agree on a divestment plan with the European Commission pursuant to the divestment order it has issued; (ii) our ability to timely execute a strategic alternative that maximizes the value of GRAIL to our stockholders given the parameters required by the divestment order; (iii) the risk that ongoing legal proceedings challenging the decisions of the European Commission and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission do not result in favorable outcomes for us; (iv) the risk that distractions associated with the potential divestment of GRAIL and associated legal proceedings or regulatory obligations will harm our business, including current plans and operations, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

Cautionary Note on Statements of Opinion
In addition to forward-looking statements, this release contains statements of opinion with which all may not agree.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), FacebookLinkedInInstagramTikTok and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
858-291-6421
[email protected]

Media:
David McAlpine
347-327-1336
[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

Also from this source

Illumina submits Form 10 to the Securities and Exchange Commission

Illumina submits Form 10 to the Securities and Exchange Commission

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form 10 related to its potential divestiture of GRAIL to ...
Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conferences

Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conferences

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences: Evercore ISI 6th Annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.