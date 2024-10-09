Illumina introduces the MiSeq i100 Series: its simplest, fastest benchtop sequencers

The two new benchtop instruments, MiSeq i100 and MiSeq i100 Plus Systems, will empower customers to unlock powerful insights through an affordable, comprehensive solution that is simple to understand and use, even for those with limited NGS expertise. Room-temperature storage and shipping enable labs to sequence on demand, with no delays for thaw time, and same-day sample-to-analysis.

"Our customers told us they need a faster, smaller, and easy-to-use instrument, and that's what we're delivering with the MiSeq i100," said Jacob Thaysen, PhD, CEO of Illumina. "Whether you are an established next-generation sequencing lab, or looking to start sequencing for the first time, our latest benchtop instrument adds the plug-and-play flexibility that today's labs are seeking."

The MiSeq i100 Series builds on the legacy of the original benchtop MiSeq System, which Illumina customers have used since 2011 to power a host of genomic discoveries. Completely redesigned and incorporating the groundbreaking technology and chemistry of the NovaSeq™ X Series, the MiSeq i100 will help to fuel the next era of genomics growth and discovery.

Key technology enhancements

The MiSeq i100 Series brings Illumina's powerful XLEAP-SBS™ chemistry innovation even further—for the first time, harnessing the potential of room-temperature storage and shipping, which provides customers greater flexibility in how they plan and execute their projects while reducing their environmental impact. It offers flexible output capabilities and comes in two configurations: the MiSeq i100 Plus System has the full 100 million single-end reads per run, and the MiSeq i100 System has a maximum of 25 million single-end reads per run. Key features include:

Room-temperature shipping and storage for reagents: Eliminating the cold chain and allowing for greater flexibility to sequence on demand without the need to thaw reagents, which is critical for running urgent samples

Eliminating the cold chain and allowing for greater flexibility to sequence on demand without the need to thaw reagents, which is critical for running urgent samples Sustainability: An 85% reduction in packaging waste compared to the MiSeq System supports a lower carbon footprint

An 85% reduction in packaging waste compared to the MiSeq System supports a lower carbon footprint Speed: Dramatic reduction in run times: as fast as four hours, with same-day results (4× faster than MiSeq)

Dramatic reduction in run times: as fast as four hours, with same-day results (4× faster than MiSeq) Cost efficiency: Cost-effective consumables enable more affordable sequencing

Cost-effective consumables enable more affordable sequencing Turnkey workflows: 18 proven end-to-end workflows across 10 applications

18 proven end-to-end workflows across 10 applications Simplicity: Simpler, streamlined operations for various levels of sequencing experience

Push-button workflows on MiSeq i100 are available for small whole-genome sequencing for microbiology and targeted NGS panels for both infectious disease and oncology. Workflows provide metrics either directly on the instrument or via cloud-based DRAGEN™ genomic data analysis, minimizing the need for bioinformatics expertise.

"The MiSeq i100 symbolizes Illumina's commitment to delivering total systems with complete workflows that allow our customers to accomplish more," said Steve Barnard, PhD, chief technology officer of Illumina. "With its enhanced speed, simplicity, scalability, and quality–and its intuitive user experience–the MiSeq i100 sets a new standard for benchtop sequencing."

Customer reactions

Illumina conducted early access testing of MiSeq i100 with customers around the world. Geneviève DonPierre, team leader of NGS Sequencing at Génome Québec, shared her lab's experience with the instrument, noting that most of the sequencing operations at the Center of Expertise and Services of Génome Québec are conducted on the NovaSeq X Plus. "With this new instrument, we are able to provide answers quickly for small projects or for researchers who need fast answers to determine whether or not they should pursue their project."

Génome Québec is a nonprofit organization that provides genomic services for researchers in the academic and industrial fields of 45 countries. DonPierre noted the importance of room temperature storage for her lab: "It really helps the planning for the sequencing run. We don't have to think two days before to get a kit out of the freezer. So it really is a game changer to have kits stored at room temperature."

Tim Roloff Handschin, PhD, co-leader of Microbial Genomics (NGS) at the Institute for Medical Microbiology at the University of Zurich, and his team conduct research on developing new diagnostic tests, antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial drugs. In his lab's experience with MiSeq i100, the ease of use and being able to achieve a turnaround time from bacterial culture to results within 24 hours will be transformative.

"We can start two runs on the same day and thereby increase our sample flow massively. And given that the reagents are shipped at room temperature, we don't need to wait for the cartridges to thaw," Roloff said. "We can just launch a run whenever we're ready with a new pool and there is no planning needed upfront. This gives us great flexibility, and this can provide new possibilities to develop new tests."

The new instrument was unveiled during a virtual customer event; a replay may be viewed here. The MiSeq i100 will be available to ship globally in 2025. For more information, visit the website.

