Illumina launches powerful software for connected, intuitive, and scalable multiomic analysis

Integrated software, AI-driven analytics, and frictionless workflows enable customers to harness the full power of biological insights

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced the release of Illumina Connected Multiomics, a powerful cloud-based research software platform to analyze and visualize multiomic and multimodal biological data at scale. As multiomic datasets grow rapidly in size and complexity, researchers need easy-to-use tools to integrate information across transcriptomics, genomics, proteomics, epigenetics, and more. Connected Multiomics addresses this challenge by bringing multiomic data together in a single platform, reducing time, cost, and complexity, enabling scientists to accelerate discovery and advance precision medicine.

Powerful software for connected, intuitive, and scalable multiomic analysis is here: Illumina Connected Multiomics is now available.

Connected Multiomics officially launched last month following a year of valuable input from 40 early access users. At the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical School, oncology researchers used the technology to uncover new insights on melanoma through analysis of proteomic data. Kasey Couts, PhD, co-director of the CU Center for Rare Melanomas said, "I'm not a programmer, but the software is incredibly user-friendly. I don't need an extensive bioinformatics background to use it, which helps my team focus on the biological insights rather than bioinformatics challenges."

"Illumina Connected Multiomics exemplifies how we're transforming the user experience across our software portfolio," said Rami Mehio, senior vice president and general manager of BioInsight at Illumina. "We are putting the multiomic pieces together on a single platform that is approachable for biologists and powerful for bioinformaticians so they can focus on discovery, not infrastructure."

Simplifying the multiomic analysis experience

Connected Multiomics can aggregate thousands of multiomic samples from Illumina and third-party assays in a single analysis. It provides reproducible results and interactive multiomic visualizations in one integrated, cloud-based analysis environment using industry standard statistical methods and integrated DRAGEN secondary analysis. Additionally, AI-enabled variant interpretation, using PrimateAI and PromoterAI, removes background mutations and points to the most biologically meaningful multiomic signals earlier in the analysis process. AI capabilities will continue to be added to the software.

Fundamental to the solution are the multimodal capabilities. Both single cell and spatial analysis on Connected Multiomics provide differential expression, marker gene identification, and cell typing. For spatial transcriptomics, Connected Multiomics overlays gene expression data on tissue imagery to provide rich spatial context for biological insights.

Illumina is building the most comprehensive multiomic solutions in the industry, anchored on its world-class sequencing platforms for unmatched quality and scale. For research and pharma innovators, these solutions unlock the next wave of precision health discovery, accelerating breakthroughs in biology and drug development.

"Connected Multiomics is an accelerant—breaking down bioinformatic barriers to create a more complete picture of our biology," added Mehio. "We're excited to see what our customers can accomplish when they can unlock deeper biology with a scalable multiomic workflow."

Learn more about Illumina Connected Multiomics here.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube .

