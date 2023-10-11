Illumina Posted a Stewardship-Focused Presentation for Investors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) posted a stewardship-focused presentation for investors on the Events & Presentations section of its investor relations website, investor.illumina.com, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Members of Illumina's Board of Directors and senior management may use this presentation during meetings with investors.

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023, we celebrate 25 years of innovation, which has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

