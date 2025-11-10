Illumina® Protein Prep delivers groundbreaking precision in NGS proteomics for more than 40 customers, ranging from academic institutions to large national biobanks

Following global commercial launch in September, Illumina Protein Prep's "out of the box" solution drives extraordinary accessibility to proteomics for researchers, with over 40,000 samples processed

Sydney Mass Spectrometry is the first facility in the wider Asia Pacific region to offer Illumina Protein Prep, adding to a growing list of institutions revealing biological insights with exceptional clarity at scale

Recent collaborations and projects including Genomics England and PRECISE-SG100K highlight advancements in proteomic profiling across diverse populations and research areas

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that Illumina Protein Prep is delivering the broadest coverage of the blood proteome on the market at the lowest cost per protein target for more than 40 customers across 16 sites globally. Labs of all sizes are creating powerful layers of omic data for a range of diseases that enrich datasets generated by biobank programs around the world.

"We believe in the power of proteomics to give research and clinical labs—big and small—the deepest look into the biology underwriting human health," said Steve Barnard, PhD, chief technology officer of Illumina. "Our customers are harnessing the potential to enrich genomic studies at scale with exceptional specificity, sensitivity, and precision, transforming real-world insights into impactful discoveries."

Illumina Protein Prep empowers researchers to seamlessly integrate comprehensive proteomics into large-scale genomics studies, dramatically accelerating breakthroughs across cancer and cardiometabolic and immunologic diseases. Illumina is providing the AI-driven infrastructure to fully realize this vision with DRAGEN and Illumina Connected Multiomics, delivering both secondary and tertiary analysis in one workflow.

Depending on the use case, the Illumina Protein Prep solution offers an accessible alternative or complement to mass spectrometry, allowing researchers to derive transformative insights, increasing their discovery power.

Sydney Mass Spectrometry adopts Illumina Protein Prep to expand proteomic offerings

As the first facility in the wider Asia Pacific region to offer Illumina Protein Prep, Sydney Mass Spectrometry recently completed their first real-world experiment using blood plasma samples from a clinical trial to study dietary interventions in subjects with metabolic disease. Illumina Protein Prep identified significant differences between cohorts on a grouped basis, leading researchers on a path to further validate several novel candidates.

"We believe Illumina Protein Prep is a powerful proteomics solution to fuel large-scale strategies for various proteome- and genome-matched projects for translational research," said Professor Stuart Cordwell, PhD, academic director of Sydney Mass Spectrometry, The University of Sydney. "As a lab that has historically focused on mass spectrometry, we see a robust opportunity for these technologies to serve as alternatives or complements due to Illumina Protein Prep's broad, dynamic range and large discovery panel of over 9500 proteins."

The proteomic insights were all generated using Illumina platforms and software. Next, the facility intends to benchmark existing large clinical mass spectrometry studies with Illumina Protein Prep.

Genomics England expanded study advances rare disease research

As an early-access customer, Genomics England used Illumina Protein Prep as part of a larger multiomics initiative for its 100,000 Genomes Project. Initial data revealed last month at the annual ASHG conference in Boston demonstrated a 7.5% increase in disease classification when genomics and proteomics were integrated in previously undiagnosed patients. The expanded study aims to validate the initial findings and discoveries of abundant differential proteins in specific disease categories.

"Our experience with Illumina Protein Prep continues to validate my confidence in the potential of proteomics to revolutionize our understanding of both rare and common disease," said Professor Matthew Brown, chief scientific officer of Genomics England. "Data from this study and others like it will create a ripple effect for large-scale studies around the world—every new layer of omic insights increases the quality and depth of the pathways we can uncover, from genetic variants to protein expression to drug discovery."

Proteomics is key to decoding disease across diverse datasets

Biobanks are increasingly focused on understanding molecular mechanisms of disease in historically underrepresented populations. Now, proteomics is creating the vital bridge between population-specific genetic variants and their affected proteins.

Singapore's PRECISE-SG100K study is using Illumina Protein Prep to run 10,000 plasma samples to expand upon its previous proteomic profiling project, with a goal to develop a standardized dataset that can be used to interrogate potential therapeutic targets.

"We established this program with the intent to reach a deeper understanding of how diseases develop and discover better treatments in Asian populations," said Professor John Chambers, PhD, chief scientific officer of PRECISE and lead PI of SG100K. "Building on our collaboration with Illumina, we are looking forward to making our dataset even more impactful for researchers seeking representative multiomic markers for precision medicine."

Additional proteomics news from Illumina

Illumina showcased Illumina Protein Prep and Illumina Connected Multiomics this week at the Human Proteome Organization World Congress. Presentations will be available to view on demand here after the conference. For more on Illumina's multiomics solutions, follow this link.

In June, Illumina announced a definitive agreement with Standard BioTools (NASDAQ: LAB) under which Illumina will acquire SomaLogic. Until the transaction closes, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory clearance, Illumina and SomaLogic will continue to operate as separate and independent entities.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing and launching new products and services, including modifying and scaling manufacturing operations, and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (ii) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (iii) the acceptance by customers of our newly launched products, which may or may not meet our and their expectations; and (iv) our ability to obtain any required regulatory clearances to close our acquisition of SomaLogic, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors:

Illumina Investor Relations

858-291-6421

[email protected]

Media:

Christine Douglass

[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.