Illumina releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Today, Illumina announced its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report highlighting the company's commitment to human health, and the progress made by its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program in 2022. The company's ESG program is rooted in five key areas: accelerate access to genomics; empower our communities; integrate environmental sustainability; nurture our people; and operate responsibly.

"Genomics has the ability to improve global health care, sustainability, and equity through better diagnosis and treatment; better representation in genomic data; greater access to personalized medicine; and a deeper understanding of the world," said Francis deSouza, CEO of Illumina. "Guided by our mission, we are taking bold, meaningful steps through our business strategy to accelerate access to genomics, empower our communities, integrate environmental sustainability, nurture our people, and operate responsibly."

Illumina's ESG program is rooted in five key areas, and the company's 2022 CSR report demonstrates progress in each:

Accelerate access to genomics: NovaSeq X Plus, now shipping to customers, lowered the cost per genome from $600 to $200 . Illumina is committed to driving the price down further, an essential component to enabling innovation and affordability that will support broader access to genomics. The company also worked with payer communities and legislative bodies around the world to ensure 1.2 billion lives are covered for genomic testing, with a goal to reach 2 billion covered lives by 2026.





Since 2019, Illumina-supported programming aimed at driving equitable access to STEM education has reached more than 1.2 million learners in 11 countries, with more than half those efforts targeting underrepresented communities. Illumina also strives to create a purpose-driven culture with opportunities for employees to volunteer in their communities through organizations that matter most to them. More than 50,000 volunteer hours have been donated by Illumina employees since 2019.





Integrate sustainability: The new NovaSeq X series features markedly reduced environmental impacts, including 90% less packaging weight and waste and 50% less plastic usage compared to NovaSeq 6000. NovaSeq X's focus on sustainability earned honors in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. In 2022, Illumina confirmed achievement of 100% renewable electricity and carbon neutrality in its direct operations from onsite solar, purchased renewable electricity, renewable energy credits, and carbon offsets. Illumina was also the first genomics company to have its net-zero targets verified by the Science Based Targets initiative, and was recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the charity CDP for its sustainability efforts.





Nurture our people: Illumina maintained its zero net pay gap for a fourth consecutive year, ensuring no statistically significant difference in pay for employees regardless of gender, ethnicity, or race. The company also reported an increasingly diverse workforce, including a 9% increase in minority representation in executive leadership in the US, and 52% minority representation among US employees.





Illumina maintained its zero net pay gap for a fourth consecutive year, ensuring no statistically significant difference in pay for employees regardless of gender, ethnicity, or race. The company also reported an increasingly diverse workforce, including a 9% increase in minority representation in executive leadership in the US, and 52% minority representation among US employees. Operate responsibly: In its focus on ethical business practices and operations, Illumina achieved Privacy Information Management ISO 27701 certification in 2022. The company also completed its first human rights impact assessment, increased business with diverse suppliers, and reported an expanded remit of its Board of Directors' Nominating and Governance committee to assist the Board in overseeing ESG matters.

The full report is available on the Illumina CSR website. Illumina will host its third annual virtual ESG Investor Event on June 12; register here to attend.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023 we celebrate 25 years of innovation, which has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

