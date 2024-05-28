Illumina releases 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today published its fifth annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights the company's ongoing commitments and progress made in 2023 toward advancing human health by serving as a champion for patients, communities, employees, and the planet.

Illumina released its 2023 CSR Report today, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitments and progress made in 2023 toward advancing human health by serving as a champion for patients, communities, employees, and the planet.

"At Illumina, we are guided by our mission to improve human health by unlocking the power of the genome," said Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina. "Our customers, partners, and employees continue taking bold, meaningful steps to accelerate access to genomics, empower our communities, integrate environmental sustainability into our business strategy, nurture our people, and operate responsibly."

Illumina's CSR program is rooted in four key focus areas, and the company's 2023 CSR Report demonstrates progress in each:

Accelerating access to genomics : Illumina continues to bring the benefits of genomics to more people by driving down the cost of sequencing, expanding into new markets, and increasing the diversity of genomic data. In 2023, Illumina trained more than 27,000 health care professionals and continued its advocacy for health care coverage for genomic testing, which increased from 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion. The company also launched several new products, including the NovaSeq™ X Series, powered by XLEAP-SBS™ chemistry; the TruSight™ Oncology 500 ctDNA v2 research assay, enabling comprehensive genomic profiling from liquid biopsy samples; and the 25B flow cell, which can generate tens of thousands of whole genomes per year at the lowest cost per sample of any Illumina platform.





: Illumina continues to bring the benefits of genomics to more people by driving down the cost of sequencing, expanding into new markets, and increasing the diversity of genomic data. In 2023, Illumina trained more than 27,000 health care professionals and continued its advocacy for health care coverage for genomic testing, which increased from 1.2 billion to 1.3 billion. The company also launched several new products, including the NovaSeq™ X Series, powered by XLEAP-SBS™ chemistry; the TruSight™ Oncology 500 ctDNA v2 research assay, enabling comprehensive genomic profiling from liquid biopsy samples; and the flow cell, which can generate tens of thousands of whole genomes per year at the lowest cost per sample of any Illumina platform. Nurturing our people and communities : In 2023, Illumina maintained a zero net pay gap for the fifth consecutive year and reached 45% female representation in the workforce, with a 5% increase in female leadership roles over the last three years. Illumina also strives to create a purpose-driven culture, and in 2023, nearly 60% of employees worldwide participated in charitable giving and volunteering.



: In 2023, Illumina maintained a zero net pay gap for the fifth consecutive year and reached 45% female representation in the workforce, with a 5% increase in female leadership roles over the last three years. Illumina also strives to create a purpose-driven culture, and in 2023, nearly 60% of employees worldwide participated in charitable giving and volunteering. Integrating environmental stewardship : As the genomics industry leader, Illumina plays a crucial role in contributing to a healthier planet. The Illumina NovaSeq X Series, which debuted in 2023, uses significantly more sustainable reagents, resulting in 90% less packaging weight and waste, 50% less plastic, and a 61% reduction in climate change impact. Additionally, 100% of Illumina's global electricity consumption came from renewable sources for the second consecutive year.



: As the genomics industry leader, Illumina plays a crucial role in contributing to a healthier planet. The Illumina NovaSeq X Series, which debuted in 2023, uses significantly more sustainable reagents, resulting in 90% less packaging weight and waste, 50% less plastic, and a 61% reduction in climate change impact. Additionally, 100% of Illumina's global electricity consumption came from renewable sources for the second consecutive year. Operating responsibly: In 2023, Illumina strengthened its dedication to ethical business practices and operational integrity by ensuring that 100% of its core facilities participated in third-party audit programs. Illumina also expanded its ISO data privacy certification to include additional products and completed the EU-US and Swiss-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF) Self-Certification and ISO 27701 certification. Additionally, Illumina continues to exercise strong corporate governance with an independent Board of Directors (all independent with the exception of the CEO), an independent Board Chair, and 75% of standing committees chaired by women.

The full report is available on Illumina's CSR website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding mandates, the future, business plans and other statements that are not historical in nature. These statements are made on the basis of Illumina's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance and plans as of the time the statements are made. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "target," "will" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Illumina does not undertake any obligation to update these statements unless required by applicable laws or regulations, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Specific factors are set forth in Illumina's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2023 under the caption "Risk Factors", in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand, and in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, among others, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

858-291-6421

[email protected]

Media:

Samantha Beal

[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.