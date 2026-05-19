Illumina releases 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report, expanding access to genomics and accelerating global impact

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today published its annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report. The report highlights the company's continued progress in expanding equitable access to genomics while delivering measurable impact for patients, communities, and health systems worldwide. It reinforces Illumina's mission-driven culture, sustainability goals, and commitment to genomics for good.

"More than 20 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year. Rare disease patients face years-long diagnostic odysseys to find answers. Health systems are under growing pressure to deliver better outcomes with fewer resources. Genomics can help meet these challenges, but only if it is integrated into real-world settings at scale," said Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina. "The exceptional pace of sequencing on Illumina platforms—over 10 human genomes per minute in 2025—is a strong signal that we are meeting the moment, bringing us closer to a future where personalized medicine improves outcomes for all."

Expanding access to genomics at scale across the globe

Illumina is enabling cost-effective, scalable technologies while championing global policies and initiatives to improve access to genomic medicine. In 2025, Illumina partnered with governments, health systems, and research institutions for population-scale genomics, sovereign data stewardship, and national precision health initiatives that reflect local needs and priorities. The Illumina Corporate Foundation supported efforts around the world to bring next-generation sequencing to patients without access. Illumina contributed to international policy efforts to prioritize rare disease in public health and participated in rare disease hackathons where our new technologies and employee expertise interrogated genomic challenges.

Continuing leadership in sustainability, community engagement

Illumina recognizes that human health and environmental health are fundamentally linked, driving the company to reduce its environmental footprint across business practices while supporting customers' ability to sequence more sustainably. Since 2019, Illumina has reduced product packaging by 87%, surpassing its 2030 target. Over the same period, the company has reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 74% and achieved 100% renewable electricity for the fourth consecutive year through renewable energy procurement, onsite solar generation, and renewable energy credits (RECs). These efforts earned Illumina recognition as one of TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies for the second year in a row.

Reflecting the company's commitment to nurturing our people and community, Illumina maintained a zero net pay gap for the seventh consecutive year and surpassed its goal of 100,000 volunteer hours by 2030. Employees have contributed more than 116,000 volunteer hours since 2019, with 50% of employees participating in giving and volunteering opportunities in 2025. Employees routinely bring their passion for education to the classroom, investing in the next generation of scientists. Illumina has reached 2.6 million STEM learners since 2019, including 500,000 in 2025 alone.

As part of the company's dedication to innovation, Illumina continues to expand access to genomic technologies across research, clinical, and population health settings. In 2025, the company launched the Illumina 5-base solution and Illumina Protein Prep, updated the DRAGEN software pipeline, and expanded our oncology portfolio. Illumina also debuted new capabilities such as PromoterAI and strengthened global collaborations with the Alliance for Genomic Discovery, Broad Clinical Labs, and more.

Illumina is pleased to share all of this information and more in its 2025 Corporate Responsibility report, available here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding Illumina's expectations, plans, and the potential impact of its technologies and initiatives, and are based on Illumina's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "will," and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: challenges inherent in developing and commercializing new technologies; the rate of adoption of genomic solutions by customers and health systems; regulatory developments and reimbursement considerations; and other factors described in Illumina's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Illumina undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube .

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SOURCE Illumina, Inc.