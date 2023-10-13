Illumina responds to European Commission's divestiture order

News provided by

Illumina, Inc.

13 Oct, 2023, 14:10 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), has received an order from the European Commission (EC) directing the company to divest GRAIL.

Receipt of the order is an important next step in evaluating divestiture options for GRAIL. Illumina is committed to resolving all issues regarding GRAIL in a timely manner, with the objective of achieving the maximum value for shareholders and the best outcome for GRAIL. Notably, the terms of the order provide for flexibility in transaction structure, an encouraging outcome from Illumina's ongoing dialogue with the EC.

Under the terms of the EC's order, Illumina will have twelve months to divest GRAIL, with the potential for a three-month extension, and will be permitted to explore a range of structures including, but not limited to, a third-party sale or a capital markets transaction. Illumina will lead the divestiture process and, with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, has already begun the preparatory work necessary for divestment, if needed.

Consistent with the previous interim measures orders, Illumina is required to continue funding GRAIL until any divestiture. In the instance of a capital markets transaction, Illumina must capitalize GRAIL at the time of the transaction with two-and-a-half years of funding based on GRAIL's long-range plan. The order also provides for Illumina to retain a stake in GRAIL of up to 14.5% and reestablish the royalty arrangement it previously had in place with GRAIL.

Illumina maintains that the Commission does not have jurisdiction over this acquisition. The company's jurisdictional challenge remains pending at the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

If Illumina wins its jurisdictional challenge at the ECJ, the basis for the EC's divestiture order would be eliminated. However, if Illumina is not successful with either its ECJ jurisdictional appeal or in a final decision of the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the company will divest GRAIL.

Illumina's third quarter 2023 earnings call is scheduled for November 9, and company leaders will respond to further questions from the investment community at that time.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) our ability to agree on a divestment plan with the European Commission pursuant to the divestiture order it has issued; (ii) our ability to timely execute a strategic alternative that maximizes the value of GRAIL to our stockholders given the parameters required by the divestiture order; (iii) the risk that ongoing legal proceedings challenging the decisions of the European Commission and the U.S Federal Trade Commission do not result in favorable outcomes for us; (iv) the risk that distractions associated with the potential divestment of GRAIL and associated legal proceedings or regulatory obligations will harm our business, including current plans and operations, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

Cautionary Note on Statements of Opinion
In addition to forward-looking statements, this release contains statements of opinion with which all may not agree.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on TwitterFacebookLinkedInInstagramTikTok and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
858-291-6421
[email protected]

Media:
David McAlpine
347-327-1336
[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

Also from this source

Illumina Posted a Stewardship-Focused Presentation for Investors

Illumina Posted a Stewardship-Focused Presentation for Investors

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) posted a stewardship-focused presentation for investors on the Events & Presentations section of its investor relations...
Illumina to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Illumina to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced today that it will issue results for the third quarter 2023 following the close of market on Thursday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.