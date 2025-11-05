Illumina Responds to Positive Updates from Chinese Ministry of Commerce

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) today announced it will lift the export ban on Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), which had been in place since March 4, 2025. While the ban will be lifted on November 10, Illumina remains on the Unreliable Entities List (UEL), requiring government approval for instrument purchases.

Illumina remains focused on achieving a positive resolution regarding its inclusion on the UEL and is committed to serving customers in this important market. For two decades, Illumina has been proud to partner with customers in China to advance genomics and improve human health.

"We are pleased with the announcement from MOFCOM, which is a very positive step forward. Illumina will continue to engage with authorities and stakeholders as we work toward a long-term resolution," said Jacob Thaysen, CEO of Illumina. "I want to thank our customers for their trust and support, and our team in China and around the world for their dedication and resilience."

Illumina is making no change to FY25 guidance, which was recently updated during the company's Q3 2025 earnings call.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

