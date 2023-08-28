Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

  • Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 11, 2023
    Fireside chat at 9:55am Pacific Time (12:55pm Eastern Time)

The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. In 2023, we celebrate 25 years of innovation, which has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
+1.858.291.6421
ir@illumina.com

Media:
David McAlpine
+1.347.327.1336
[email protected]

