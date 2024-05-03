Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

News provided by

Illumina, Inc.

May 03, 2024, 09:25 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

  • RBC 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on May 14, 2024
    Fireside chat at 5:30am Pacific Time (8:30am Eastern Time)

The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on X (Twitter)FacebookLinkedInInstagramTikTok, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
+1.858.291.6421
[email protected]

Media:
Bonny Fowler
+1.740.641.5579
[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

Also from this source

Illumina Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Illumina Reports Financial Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Illumina, Inc. (Nasdaq: ILMN) ("Illumina" or the "company") today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which...
Illumina's planned divestment of GRAIL approved by the European Commission

Illumina's planned divestment of GRAIL approved by the European Commission

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced it has received approval of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics