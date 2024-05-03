Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

RBC 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on May 14, 2024

Fireside chat at 5:30am Pacific Time ( 8:30am Eastern Time )

The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on X (Twitter) , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

+1.858.291.6421

[email protected]

Media:

Bonny Fowler

+1.740.641.5579

[email protected]

