Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2025 on November 19, 2025

Fireside chat at 6:20am Pacific Time (9:20am Eastern Time)

The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

