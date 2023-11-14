Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on November 28, 2023

Fireside Chat at 7:50am Pacific Time ( 10:50am Eastern Time )

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 29, 2023

Fireside chat at 8:30am Pacific Time ( 11:30am Eastern Time )

The webcasts can be accessed through the Investor Info section of Illumina's website at investor.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after each of the events and will be available for at least 30 days following.

