Illumina Will Appeal FTC Decision in Federal Court, Will Seek US Resolution by Late 2023 or Early 2024

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that it will appeal the Federal Trade Commission's ("FTC") decision ordering the unwinding of Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL.

Illumina intends to file a petition for review promptly with a US Court of Appeals and will seek expedited treatment of the appeal. The FTC's order to unwind the acquisition will be automatically stayed pending appeal.

Following the FTC Chief Administrative Law Judge's (ALJ) decision in favor of Illumina in September 2022, Illumina believes that it has a strong case on appeal. Illumina will move as quickly as possible and seeks to arrive at a resolution in the US Court of Appeals by late 2023 or early 2024, at approximately the same time as the decision in the European Court of Justice (ECJ) jurisdictional appeal.

Winning both appeals would maximize value for shareholders. It enables Illumina to expand the availability, affordability and profitability of the groundbreaking Galleri test in the $44-plus billion multi-cancer screening market. It also protects Illumina's ability to optimize a future divesture should that be in the best interest of shareholders.

If Illumina does not prevail in this appeal or the ECJ jurisdictional appeal, the company expects to move expeditiously to divest GRAIL in a manner that serves the best interests of Illumina's shareholders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) the commercial success of the Galleri test; (ii) the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and our ability to integrate, GRAIL's business successfully to achieve anticipated synergies, (iii) the risks and costs associated with the ongoing prohibition of integrating GRAIL with us; (iv) the outcome of any regulatory or legal proceeding; and (v) other legislative, regulatory and economic developments, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

Cautionary Note on Statements of Opinion

In addition to forward-looking statements, this release contains statements of opinion with which all may not agree.

