Illuminate Announces Partnership with Wellstar to Improve Cerebral Aneurysm Surveillance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Softek Illuminate, Inc., provider of enterprise follow-up management and discovery software, announces a new partnership with Wellstar, one of the largest health systems in Georgia, to launch the new Discovery360 Cerebral Aneurysm (CA) program. This new collaboration expands an existing relationship with Wellstar that has been focused on improving the identification and surveillance of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms.

This collaboration aims to outline the entire clinical surveillance decision process for incidentally found cerebral aneurysms and identify new and appropriate clinical parameters for treating these patients. It will also enable Illuminate to refine their ActKnowlege Workflow Conscious AITM to quickly:

Identify CA patients that could be lost in an EHR, whether or not they have an explicit follow-up recommendation. Prioritize management of follow-up patient care according to health system-specific guidelines, which include aneurysm size, location, and urgency of follow-up.

These new capabilities will help save lives and reduce delays in care by facilitating the development of cerebral aneurysm surveillance programs.

"This partnership will provide valuable clinical insights that will further enhance cerebral aneurysm treatment and the patient experience," notes Dr. William Humphries, Neurosurgeon, Wellstar, "Given the complexities, fragile nature, and the fact that cerebral aneurysms are often found incidentally, we believe this technology provides a significant opportunity to address a gap in neurovascular care and better optimize treatment plans."

This announcement builds upon Illuminate's previously announced ability to identify a wide range of abdominal and thoracic arterial aneurysms. It will further advance efforts to make it easier for care navigators to manage patients with critical vascular follow-up care requirements.

Along with Illuminate AI technology and clinical process understanding, the Illuminate Discovery 360TM Platform incorporates skilled Illuminate nurse navigators with expertise in patient follow-up and management workflow. Their participation can lower the barrier to implementing a comprehensive aneurysm surveillance program and ensure the following benefits are realized:

Improve Follow-Up Compliance.

Eliminate Gaps in Care.

Align follow-up care with health system care guidelines.

Retain Patients In-Network and Reducing Leakage.

Avert Ruptures and Saves Lives.

"We are excited about our expanded relationship with Wellstar and the opportunity to build upon our previous success with Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms," states Cole Erdmann, CEO, Softek Illuminate, Inc. "We believe the unique capability of our AI will enable the improved management of patients with incidentally found Cerebral Aneurysms, enabling providers to be more proactive and provide more treatment options for their patients."

About Softek Illuminate, Inc.

Illuminate is the industry-leading provider of end-to-end discovery, follow-up, and patient management solutions for hospitals and health systems. We achieve this by combining our advanced AI-powered patient management platform with our nurse navigator's knowledge of integrated clinical workflows and follow-up processes.

The Illuminate Platform enables healthcare organizations to provide the highest quality and most cost-effective care while growing revenue throughout the patient journey. Illuminate accomplishes this by simplifying the process of setting up and running disease-specific surveillance and screening programs and ensuring that the right care team manages the appropriate patients at the right time. To learn more, visit www.illuminate.ai.

