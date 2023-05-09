Illuminate Announces Pioneering Clinical Surveillance Capabilities that Unify and Streamline Lung Nodule Patient Management

Workflow Conscious AI™ facilitates end-to-end improvements in the identification, management, and surveillance of all lung nodule patients - whether identified incidentally or via screening

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Softek Illuminate, Inc., provider of enterprise follow-up management and discovery software, announces significant enhancements to their Illuminate Discovery360 Platform. New Workflow Conscious AI™ capabilities enable improved follow-up adherence of lung screening patients while tightly integrating the follow-up management of patients with Incidental Pulmonary Nodules. These new capabilities advance the capacity for all healthcare providers to develop a comprehensive lung nodule surveillance program that saves lives and generates new revenue streams.

The Illuminate Discovery360™ Platform can now automatically:

Extract a Lung-RADS ® score from a clinical report and use it to prioritize patient follow-up management.

score from a clinical report and use it to prioritize patient follow-up management. Identify lung screening patients and add them to the Illuminate ActKnowledge™ patient follow-up management tool, along with their lung rads score.

Flag incidentally found lung nodule patients and risk stratify them to facility efficient clinical workflows.

"Implementation of a comprehensive lung nodule surveillance program is a significant step towards integrated lung cancer patient care and better patient outcomes," notes Dr. Mark Perry, MD, Radiologist, Oncologic Imaging.

The full suite of Illuminate applications will be available for demonstration in the Illuminate booth at this month's 2023 American Thoracic Society International Conference (ATS). Schedule your time with Illuminate in the ATS 2023 exhibit hall in Booth #1837.

Illuminate is also sponsoring a Guru Bar presentation at the upcoming ATS 2023 International Conference. We will discuss how Artificial Intelligence and incidental pulmonary nodule patient surveillance can augment lung cancer screening to improve health equity, close gaps in care, and improve resource utilization.

Where: Lung Nodule Surveillance: Why Screening Alone is Not Enough.

Monday, May 22 at 11:30 ET

Guru Bar 1 – Booth 1,000

Our Discovery 360™ platform combine the skills of our nurse navigators with our understanding of patient follow-up and management workflow and Illuminate ActKnowledge™ Workflow Conscious AI™. Together, Illuminate lowers the barrier for implementing a comprehensive lung nodule surveillance program that saves lives by ensuring patients receive timely and appropriate diagnosis and treatment.

The Illuminate Discovery360™ Platform leverages Workflow Conscious AI™ to:

Provide end-to-end lung nodule patient management.

Increase follow-up compliance of screened patients.

Ensure all lung nodule patients receive the timely care they need.

Eliminate gaps in care, save lives and create new revenue opportunities.

Prioritize patient follow-up care according to health system care guidelines.

"Workflow automation will be the driving force to make healthcare providers more productive," states Matt McLenon CEO. "Illuminate uniquely enables problem-oriented data aggregation, which is critical for safe and efficient management of these large and complex patient cohorts."

About Softek Illuminate, Inc.

Softek Illuminate is the industry-leading provider of end-to-end discovery, follow-up, and patient management solutions for hospitals and health systems. We achieve this by combining our advanced AI-powered patient management platform with our nurse navigator's knowledge of integrated clinical workflows and follow-up processes.

Illuminate applications lead the way in helping physicians, nurses, and healthcare administrators deliver outstanding patient care. The Illuminate Platform enables healthcare organizations to provide the highest quality and most cost-effective care while growing revenue throughout the patient journey. Visit Illuminate in booth #1837 at the 2023 American Thoracic Society International Conference. Find us here. And visit https://www.illuminate.ai/ to learn more.

