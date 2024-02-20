Illuminate Announces Results of New Life Saving Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Surveillance Program

In its first 12 months, the surveillance program has led to 35 life-saving TAA surgical procedures.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Softek Illuminate, Inc. , provider of enterprise follow-up management and discovery software, and UC Davis Health have developed a centralized Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA) surveillance program that is saving lives. The effort has identified at-risk patients who may have been 'lost-to-follow-up' because they missed care due to numerous factors.

This new program builds on the previously announced success between Illuminate and UC Davis Health with a centralized Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) program. This new TAA program will further advance efforts to make it easier for care navigators to manage vascular patients with critical follow-up care requirements.

In the first 12 months of the program, which kicked-off December 2022, over 21,700 patients have been identified with some mention of TAA who could benefit from ongoing surveillance. Over 12,200 TAA patient records were then reviewed and 2,390 patients who were lost to care are now under active surveillance and management by nurse navigators. Of those, 146 patients visited UC Davis Health, which resulted in 461 diagnostic imaging studies and 35 life-saving TAA surgical procedures.

"Through the TAA surveillance program, we have been able to improve patient outcomes by reducing the risk of a patient experiencing an aneurysm rupture by offering TAA repair when appropriate," said Misty Humphries, interim chief of Vascular Surgery at UC Davis Health. "This is but one example of how we are using cutting edge software technology to improve patient care and clinical outcomes."

According to the Society for Vascular Surgery, each year 15,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with a TAA. As a leading academic medical center with a patient-centered focus on digital health, UC Davis Health has implemented the Discovery 360 Platform and ActKnowledge AI software by Illuminate. The goal is to identify existing patients in the UC Davis electronic health record who may have a TAA and who need follow-up care. Identified patients are then contacted by a UC Davis Health nurse navigator who explains the program and the process. The nurse also educates the patient about the importance of follow-up and ongoing surveillance by their primary care physician and serves as an educational resource for the patient when they have additional questions.

Along with Illuminate AI technology and clinical process understanding, the Illuminate Discovery 360™ Platform incorporates skilled Illuminate nurse navigators with expertise in patient follow-up and management workflow. Their participation can lower the barrier for implementing a comprehensive aneurysm surveillance program and ensure the following benefits are realized:

Improve Follow-Up Compliance.

Eliminate Gaps in Care.

Align follow-up care with health system care guidelines.

Retain Patients In-Network and Reducing Leakage.

Avert Ruptures and Saves Lives.

"We are excited about our expanded relationship with UC Davis Health and these very positive results that align with our previous success in the AAA space," states Cole Erdmann, CEO, Softek Illuminate, Inc..

About Softek Illuminate, Inc.

Illuminate is the industry-leading provider of end-to-end discovery, follow-up, and patient management solutions. We achieve this by combining our advanced AI-powered patient management platform with our nurse navigator's knowledge of integrated clinical workflows and follow-up processes.

The Illuminate Platform enables healthcare organizations to provide the highest quality and most cost-effective care while growing revenue throughout the patient journey. Illuminate simplifies the process of ensuring that the right care team manages the appropriate patients at the right time. To learn more, visit www.illuminate.ai .

