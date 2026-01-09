Illuminate Rx Appoints Industry Veteran Ritu Malhotra, PharmD, as President to Advance Clarity in Pharmacy Benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Rx, a pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) and affiliate of RxBenefits, Inc., today announced the appointment of Ritu Malhotra, PharmD, as President. With more than two decades of experience transforming healthcare and pharmacy benefits, Dr. Malhotra will lead Illuminate Rx's efforts to deliver data-driven pharmacy benefits solutions that offer unprecedented clarity, flexibility, and control with a relentless focus on member outcomes.

Ritu Malhotra, PharmD, has been appointed President of Illuminate Rx.

Dr. Malhotra has a proven track record of building effective teams and launching innovative products that have shaped the pharmacy industry. Her benefit design, cost containment, and clinical management expertise aligns seamlessly with Illuminate Rx's commitment to providing employers with clear, actionable insights and alternatives to existing PBM models. In her role, she will oversee the company's strategic direction and growth.

"Ritu's deep industry knowledge and proven leadership are exactly what Illuminate Rx needs to accelerate its growth and impact," said Robert Gamble, CEO of RxBenefits. "Her passion for innovation and her commitment to putting clients first make her the ideal leader to drive our mission of bringing much-needed clarity and control to the pharmacy benefits landscape. We are confident she will deliver exceptional results for the employers and members we serve."

The appointment comes as employers face significant pressures from rising specialty drug costs and soaring GLP-1 therapy utilization. Illuminate Rx's lowest net cost strategy, guided by a formulary crafted by clinical pharmacists, directly addresses these challenges by prioritizing biosimilars and generics, ensuring cost-effective, high-quality care.

"I am thrilled to join Illuminate Rx at such a pivotal moment for our industry," said Ritu Malhotra, PharmD, President of Illuminate Rx. "We have a unique opportunity to restore trust in pharmacy benefits. By harnessing meaningful industry innovation, we will create simplicity and deliver true value. I look forward to leading our team in delivering solutions that put employers and members back in control, ensuring sustainable, high-quality care for the future."

About Illuminate Rx

Illuminate Rx is a pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) delivering unprecedented clarity and control to benefits advisors, self-funded employers, and plan sponsors. An affiliate of RxBenefits, Inc., Illuminate Rx provides a transparent, data-driven alternative to legacy PBM alternatives. Designed by pharmacists with a relentless focus on achieving the lowest net cost, the company offers tailored solutions, flexible plan designs, and myriad network options. Illuminate Rx eliminates hidden fees and financial conflicts, empowering clients to make fully informed decisions with confidence.

Media Contact:

Kyra Hagan

Senior Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

205-529-3480

SOURCE Illuminate Rx