Illuminate the Holidays with Sandra Plasencia's Parsley Brightening Cream

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra Plasencia is a rapidly-growing cosmetics company based out of Chicago. Helmed by the eponymous owner, Sandra Plasencia, the company is focused on the rallying cry that "you have only one skin, take care of it!" There are fewer times of the year when keeping up on skincare routines is more important than the cold, dry, and busy holiday season.

Speaking to the concept of caring for one's natural skin, Plasencia states that "Aging is inevitable, doing so gracefully is a matter of choice." The owner adds that "Although it is impossible to stop time, you have the choice to age gracefully and have beautiful skin if you properly care for it."

This message has been a guiding light for Plasencia ever since she launched her cosmetic career as a young adult living in Cuba. After emigrating to the U.S. and setting up her own spa in Chicago in 2004, Plasencia spent over a decade caring for the cosmetic and skincare needs of her local customers.

During that time, Plasencia developed her own microblading and micro-shading techniques. She also crafted her own unique line of skincare products, which she brought to the national stage early last year under her personal skincare label, Sandra Plasencia.

"I've always tried to put my customers first, and I want Sandra Plasencia to be a brand that cares about them and elevates their self-esteem," Plasencia explains.

One of the brand's top-selling products is its Parsley Brightening Cream . Parsley is known for its skin-healthy nutrients , including Vitamins A and K. It also has been shown to have antibacterial properties.

Plasencia's Parsley Brightening Cream formula taps into these benefits. The product is designed to provide nourishing, antiseptic properties. It also helps regulate melanin production in the skin and normalize metabolism. This helps to tone the skin, leading to a brighter, restored appearance.

Plasencia is aware that the holidays can be a tough time for one's epidermis. Skincare routines are disrupted and the chilly, dry weather can lead to difficulty staying moisturized. This can make it hard to attend an endless stream of social events with confidence.

Her Parsley Brightening Cream — along with many of Plasencia's other skincare products — can be a helping hand as everyone tries to maintain moisturized, clean, and vibrant skin over the busy, dry holiday season ahead.

About Sandra Plasencia: Sandra Plasencia founded her Chicago salon Havana Nights Nails & Spa in April of 2004. In 2020, she rebranded her company to Casa Sandra. The rebranding also coincided with the launching of the owner's cosmetics label, Sandra Plasencia. Both enterprises help women care for their skin, preserve their natural beauty, and always look their best. You can learn more about Sandra Plasencia's products on her website, sandraplasencia.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Luis Sereno

(954) 425-7545

[email protected]

SOURCE Sandra Plasencia