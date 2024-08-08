Illuminate USA Celebrates One Thousand Illuminators and One Million Solar Panels in less than One Year

Largest Employer in Pataskala, Ohio is Onshoring the American Solar Manufacturing Supply Chain

PATASKALA, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate USA, an American leader in advanced solar panel manufacturing, this week announced the hiring of its one thousandth Ohioan associate (or 'Illuminator') and the production of its one millionth solar panel at its state-of-the-art facility in Pataskala, Ohio. These dual milestones were achieved less than six months since the start of production—a testament to the quality of the Ohio workforce and the speed with which Illuminate USA is onshoring American solar manufacturing.

Largest Employer in Pataskala, Ohio is Onshoring the American Solar Manufacturing Supply Chain Post this Illuminators at Illuminate USA in Pataskala, OH with the 1 millionth panel produced at the facility.

"Illuminate USA is doing exactly what the federal government intended when it passed legislation to advance American manufacturing, onshore solar supply chains, and create thousands of new, good-paying jobs," said Invenergy President and Illuminate USA Board Chair Jim Murphy. "In standing up a world-class manufacturing facility in Ohio, Illuminate USA is making huge strides in reclaiming American solar leadership. Going forward, consistent policy and a level playing field for all American manufacturers, especially new entrants bringing new capacity, will ensure lasting American solar independence."

Illuminate USA's success has been accelerated by the manufacturing tax credits to onshore the solar supply chain - a part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The historic legislation unlocked clean energy potential across the United States and offers a stable policy landscape to expand efforts to onshore additional parts of the solar supply chain and speed the delivery of low-cost, clean, reliable power to American families and businesses.

Illuminate USA's solar panels are already generating electricity in Ohio, with recent installations at Invenergy's solar energy center in Hardin County as well as on the roof of the City of Upper Arlington's new community center. Chicago-based Invenergy is Illuminate USA's majority owner and anchor customer.

"I want to congratulate Illuminate USA for hiring their 1000th Ohio associate," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "Ohio is the heart of innovation and Illuminate USA is producing cutting-edge renewable energy products made by Ohio workers right here in Pataskala."

"Being an Illuminator means more than just the great pay or the in-demand skills I'm learning; it's about being part of something bigger that's supporting families in our community with new advanced manufacturing careers. Making one million panels in under six months is astounding – and I'm proud to be a part of this team as we work to advance American leadership in the solar manufacturing supply chain," said Robin Heater, PQC Quality Control Manager at Illuminate USA.

Illuminate USA is projected to reach full production capacity and an even larger workforce by the end of the year. At full production, Illuminate USA will be manufacturing one million panels every five weeks, or 5GW annually, which is enough to power more than one million American homes.

"Illuminate USA is now Pataskala's largest employer, and we are on track to be the largest and most productive solar panel manufacturer in the country," said Illuminate USA CEO Frank Zhu. "We're actively creating new careers for Ohioans who are learning and growing as we accelerate America's energy independence at Illuminate USA's transformational facility."

About Illuminate USA

Illuminate USA is an American leader in advanced solar panel manufacturing based in Pataskala, Ohio. Illuminate USA's majority owner and anchor customer is Invenergy, an American-led privately held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions. Illuminate USA's manufacturing technology partner is industry leader LONGi, the world's largest solar panel manufacturer. For more information about Illuminate USA, visit www.illuminateusa.com .

SOURCE Illuminate USA