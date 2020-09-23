illuminate.health Selected as the Technology Platform of Choice to Power the Mednovate Connect Telepharmacy Solution

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- illuminate.health, a digital health assistant platform designed to help people live healthier, today announced that the company's Med Guide medication therapy optimization offering will power Mednovate Connect, a real-time telepharmacy solution for medication management. Through Med Guide's artificial intelligence (AI) platform integration with Mednovate, high-risk patient populations can virtually work with their pharmacist to create a personalized, cost-effective medication therapy plan. Patients are given increased access to care with capabilities to schedule telemedicine visits with pharmacists, ask drug-related questions and monitor their overall care progress.

To support patient-driven medication management, Mednovate Connect realized early on that they needed a user-friendly telehealth solution to document medication therapy, improve patient adherence through a personal notification system, allow for pharmacist consults via text, video or phone and to be compatible with a patient's electronic health record (EHR). Illuminate.health's dynamic digital health assistant, Med Guide, proved to be an attractive solution to power this initiative as the tool, along with Mednovate's trained clinical pharmacists, can help patients avoid medication-related complications and increase use of evidenced-based prescription routines to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.

"Much of healthcare today is episodic but with Mednovate Connect powered by illuminate.health, we are excited about changing the model of medication use and monitoring. Now we can provide a continuous app that allows for a mediated patient medication optimization platform which connects patients and providers with clinical pharmacist experts," explained Kenneth Dandurand R.PH, MS, President of Mednovate Connect. "The illuminate.health Med Guide app allows us to meet the groundbreaking developments in telehealth and provide virtual access during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve medication adherence, avoid adverse drug effects and reduce overall health costs for patient care."

"illuminate.health is humbled to be chosen as the platform of choice by Mednovate Connect to help patients reduce polypharmacy complications, provide personalized medication management services and to enable real-time access to care," said Varun Goyal, CEO of illuminate.health. "We built Med Guide to help simplify complex medication regimens through personalized dosage schedules, which ultimately improves care guidance and instills trust and confidence in the medication therapy. Through our platform, pharmacists are granted easier and better access to patients and provided with information about overall patient health to inform clinical decisions."

This combined effort will be a game changer for health plans, self-insured employers and healthcare organizations in controlling drug costs and improving patient medication use and outcomes.

About illuminate.health

Only 12% of US adults have proficient health literacy, and as a result, $528 billion is spent due to non-optimized medication therapies – impacting millions of individuals. Illuminate Health is an AI and machine learning-powered digital health assistant designed to help people live healthier. The platform offers medication management skills to help patients and caregivers safely administer medication at home through personalized scheduling, safety checks and education. Collaboration capabilities help patients and their care teams stay connected through remote monitoring and telehealth, allowing for optimized treatment compliance. Disease-specific capabilities such as health status check-ins, recommended wellness activities and community resource navigation support patients with chronic condition management, substance use disorder and beyond. To learn more, visit: https://illuminate.health/.

About Mednovate Connect

Mednovate Connect closes the gap between multiple practitioners and patient medication adherence through on-line access to your personal clinical pharmacist. We can save you money, improve your quality of care, and prevent potentially serious drug related problems. Problems in drug therapy are quickly identified and your pharmacist recommends regimen changes to your entire health team. We monitor for interactions and side effects, as well as key laboratory and physical measurements, such as blood pressure and glucose levels and provide the latest evidence-based medication knowledge to keep patients healthy and out of the hospital. To learn more visit https://mednovateconnect.com/.

SOURCE illuminate.health

Related Links

https://illuminate.health

