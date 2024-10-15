Illuminating the Future: Veteran Astronaut Josh Cassada to Lead Research, Development for World's Most Sensitive Light Detection Technology

DETROIT, Mich., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Opus LLC, the industry leader in producing the world's most sensitive light detection systems through single-photon technology, has announced the return of astronaut Dr. Josh Cassada as head of research and development.

Astronaut Dr. Josh Cassada suited up in the SpaceX Dragon capsule operating the computerized piloting system.

Cassada, who co-founded the company in 2013 with Aaron and Holly Miller, brings a wealth of experience from his 11 years at NASA, including 157 days in space and three spacewalks. He holds a Ph.D. in high energy particle physics and has served as a military test pilot, recently retiring from the Navy after 24 years of active service. In his new role, Cassada will advance innovations in biomedical imaging and long-range space communications.

Dr. Aaron Miller, co-founder and president of Quantum Opus, expressed enthusiasm for Cassada's return, emphasizing the transformative potential of single-photon detection technologies in various applications.

"The team at Quantum Opus is elated to have Dr. Cassada rejoin our innovation efforts," he said. "Single-photon detection technologies are poised to transform life-improving applications, both on the ground and beyond, and his vision and expertise will accelerate those efforts."

Quantum Opus has evolved from serving academic researchers to collaborating with federal agencies and commercial enterprises. Current projects include groundbreaking medical research on cancer detection and non-invasive cerebral blood flow monitoring. The company's technologies are also vital for advanced communications in near-Earth and deep space missions, as well as in quantum computing.

"I am grateful for the experience gained through human spaceflight, and now I'm incredibly excited to rejoin Quantum Opus' cutting-edge exploration right here on Earth. The exceptional team at Quantum Opus has proven themselves to be world leaders in this sector over the last decade, and the opportunities to apply this technology to life-saving and life-enhancing applications are limitless. I am ready to get back to both physics and Quantum Opus and to bring my operational experience to the vital problems we can solve here, together."

Cassada's NASA tenure included key contributions to the Commercial Crew Program and the Orion spacecraft, along with extensive training in robotics and International Space Station operations. Notably, he installed solar arrays on the ISS during the Expedition 68/SpaceX Crew-5 mission, completing 21 hours of spacewalks.

For more information, visit quantumopus.com or email [email protected], find us on LinkedIn or check out Dr. Cassada's X @astro_josh and Instagram accounts astro_cassada.

SOURCE Quantum Opus, LLC