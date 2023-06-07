Illuminating the "Hidden Curriculum" for First-Generation Students

James Madison University

June 7, 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many students have recently received the exciting news that they have been admitted to college. For many first-generation students, admission to college can be the easy part. The challenges arise once they arrive on campus.

Without guidance from a parent or guardian who attended college, first-generation students can become lost on campuses, struggling to succeed in a new and challenging environment.

The inaugural cohort of Valley Scholars. The first-generation students celebrate graduation this year.
The term "hidden curriculum" describes the learning curve that first-generation college students must navigate, in addition to the academic and financial challenges.

Universities can do more not only to welcome first-gen students, but to help them thrive and succeed.

At James Madison University, we have found ways to lift the veil on "the hidden curriculum."

One key is JMU's emphasis on cultivating personal relationships between students, faculty and staff. Students say that JMU is a "big school that feels small," which benefits all students.

Another strategy is first-generation programs like the Centennial Scholars and Valley Scholars. Through scholarships, these programs help reduce the financial burden that often leads first-gen students to leave school. They also place students into smaller cohorts, creating peer support networks to help navigate college.

These programs give first-gen students a place to share the lessons learned and strategies for coping with the new college environment.

"Such a comprehensive and systematic approach to helping all students find their way and gain access to essential services can help universities of all sizes narrow the gaps through which students can fall, especially those without the support of a family with college experiences," explained Jonathan R. Alger, president of JMU.

A college education is a proven path up the economic ladder. Degree attainment leads to greater earning power, lower rates of unemployment, and a narrowing of racial and gender economic inequality.

Universities and society as a whole reap benefits from these investments by adding diverse experiences, perspectives and voices to our campus, and helping each individual reach their full potential.

We must continue to lower the barriers to higher education for first-generation students. Once they are on our campuses, we must take a devoted interest in their success.

When first-generation students succeed, we all succeed.

