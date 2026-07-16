Illumination at The Morton Arboretum returns Nov. 14 with its boldest, most captivating winter wonderland holiday lights experience

—Four enchanting new light installations, including 400-ft long aurora borealis-inspired display, and fantasy woodland model train add-on experience for all ages—

LISLE, Ill., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unveiling an iconic new chapter for its 14th season, Chicago's nationally acclaimed outdoor holiday lights exhibition Illumination returns with its most enchanting and inventive winter wonderland experience to date on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027.

This year's reimagined Illumination will feature four spectacular new large-scale installations, including a mesmerizing, colorful canopy inspired by the aurora borealis, or northern lights, stretching more than 400 feet overhead—the exhibition's most ambitious installation ever and available to experience during this Illumination season only.

Returning and first-time guests will discover a reinvented Illumination experience unlike anything else in the Chicago region, from a glowing outdoor landscape of firefly-like orbs alongside illuminated mushrooms, to a whimsical new model train add-on attraction that will wind through an indoor fantasy woodland.

"You won't want to miss this year's Illumination," said Amy Scott, the Arboretum's head of exhibitions. "From a model train fantasyland and breathtaking new large-scale installations inspired by natural phenomena to enhanced returning favorites guests have loved for years, this season's exhibition invites visitors to slow down, explore and experience the wonder of trees and nature in an exciting new way. Whether it's a first visit or a longtime family tradition, guests will discover something surprising, captivating and unforgettable around every corner."

Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 15.

Four Brand-New Large-Scale Installations (see Dropbox folder for renderings)

Illumination's immersive one-mile, ADA-accessible outdoor walking trail will feature 22 dazzling displays designed exclusively for the Arboretum. This season, guests will encounter enhanced fan-favorite displays and splendid new experiences that will spark the imagination of all ages, including:

A stunning aurora borealis-inspired canopy of shifting color spanning more than 400 feet overhead, with shimmering illuminated curtains. This display will be available to see during this Illumination season only!

An immersive tunnel of moving chrome spheres and light inspired by falling rain and dew drops

A sweeping hillside landscape of glowing orbs and shifting patterns inspired by meditative sand gardens

An enchanted landscape filled with glowing orbs evoking floating faeries dancing like giant fireflies, alongside illuminated mushrooms and otherworldly wonder

New Family-Friendly Model Train Fantasy Woodland

New this year, a family-friendly model train experience will debut inside the Firefly Pavilion during Illumination, opening with IllumiBrew on Friday, Nov. 13. Open to both daytime Arboretum visitors and Illumination guests with an add-on ticket, the delightfully imaginative walk-through experience invites guests into a fantastical woodland scene. It will feature nearly 1,000 feet of train track throughout the exhibit, including elevated sections winding through detailed miniature scenes and structures. The experience will have trains traveling both overhead and at eye level, surrounding guests in the magic of the miniature realm.

The model train display will be open during daytime hours as an add-on experience with general admission to The Morton Arboretum and during evening Illumination hours as an add-on with an Illumination ticket. Separate tickets for the model train experience will be required for entry ($7 for Arboretum members and $9 for nonmembers. Infants aged 3 and younger are admitted free.) Following the conclusion of Illumination on Jan. 2, the daytime train experience will continue through Saturday, Feb. 13.

Enhanced Returning Favorites and Interactive Experiences

Returning fan favorites, including Treemagination, Golden Glade and Symphony Woods, will also debut refreshed enhancements this season, alongside interactive experiences such as Celebration Circle and the beloved Hug-a-Tree installation. Four larger-than-life illuminated Vivid Creatures sculptures by artists Heather BeGaetz and Fez BeGaetz will once again accompany guests throughout the trail, bringing whimsy and wonder to the nighttime journey.

Special Event Nights and Seasonal Experiences

Festivities will kick off with IllumiBrew, a 21+ preview and beer-tasting event on Friday, Nov. 13 from 5:30 to 10 p.m., offering seasonal beers, ciders and meads from popular Chicago-area breweries along the trail. Tickets to IllumiBrew are $85 for members and $95 for nonmembers, with designated driver tickets $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers.

Dog Admission Nights return on three select Wednesdays this season—Dec. 2, 9 and 16—inviting guests to experience Illumination alongside their furry companions. Dog Admission Nights require standard Illumination tickets for human admission and separate $10 admission tickets for dogs.

Illumination Sensory Night also returns on Tuesday, Nov. 17, offering a modified experience featuring static lights and lower-volume music in a limited-capacity, sensory-sensitive environment.

Cozy IllumiDome Experiences and Seasonal Concessions

Guests can elevate their Illumination experience with private, two-hour IllumiDome rentals, starting Friday, Nov. 27. The warm, enclosed 13-foot see-through domes are perfect for groups of up to eight guests, with five domes available each evening, Thursdays through Sundays, from 5 to 7 p.m. An additional 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. time slot will be available Dec. 21–31 during the peak holiday season.

One of the five IllumiDomes will debut an elevated private dining experience featuring a specially curated seasonal menu, while the remaining four domes will continue to offer a cozy lounge-style setting with food and beverage service from the Ginkgo Restaurant. All IllumiDome experiences include a warm nonalcoholic beverage for each guest. The four lounge-style IllumiDomes also include a s'mores kit for each guest and a festive basket of holiday treats, including brownies and Rice Krispies treats. Guests may add on an alcoholic beverage package for an additional fee. IllumiDome reservations may be requested through the Arboretum's Signature Events team at 630-719-2457 or by submitting an online inquiry form. See the Arboretum's website for proposal package options. Illumination tickets must be purchased separately in advance of reserving an IllumiDome.

Along Illumination's walking trail, guests can warm up with seasonal concession offerings including hot chocolate, snacks, alcoholic beverages and s'mores kits to enjoy around warming outdoor fires. A new signature hot chocolate and commemorative mug experience is planned for this year, with additional details to be announced. Guests can also enjoy a hot meal inside the Ginkgo Restaurant overlooking the spectacular Meadow Lake finale.

Ticket Information and Discounts

Tickets for Illumination and IllumiBrew go on sale to Arboretum members Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. CT and to the general public Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. CT. Tickets for the one-of-a-kind interactive spectacle of dazzling light and music displays start at $17.60 for adult members and $22 for adult nonmembers, and will be available online at mortonarb.org/illumination, via the ticket hotline at 630-725-2066 and in person at the Arboretum's Visitor Center during operating hours. The further in advance guests purchase tickets, the more they can save.

The lowest ticket prices for Illumination will be available exclusively to members Oct. 1–14, with prices varying by date and time selected. Arboretum members receive the lowest ticket prices all season with a 20% discount.

In addition, deeply reduced Illumination ticket prices will be available on select nights for Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT/LINK) and WIC cardholders through the Museums for All program at $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Don't worry about the weather—ticket rebooking for Illumination will be available up to the start time of the original reservation. The full balance may be applied to a new reservation, though additional payment may be required depending on the selected date and time. Illumination tickets cannot be exchanged after the start time of the original reservation.

About the Exhibition

Illumination has delighted more than 2 million visitors since debuting in 2013. The exhibition is custom-designed for the Arboretum in partnership with international media and exhibit designers Lightswitch and features energy-efficient, eco-friendly LED lighting.

More details and ticket information for Illumination will be available at mortonarb.org/illumination.

Illumination is generously supported by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's (DCEO) Office of Tourism and ComEd.

About The Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum is an internationally recognized tree-focused botanical garden and research center near Chicago in Lisle, Illinois. Its 1,700 acres include specialty tree and plant collections, nine miles of roads and 16 miles of hiking trails, a central Grand Garden, Children's Garden, educational programs and a Visitor Center. Information about exhibitions, events and admission is available at mortonarb.org.

Media Contact:

Nicole Bruce

Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Morton Arboretum