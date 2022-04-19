Illumination PR x PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer Hosts Coachella Refuel Lounge

The Coachella Refuel Lounge was hosted in Indio, CA during weekend one of the festival, and featured cocktails, food and a variety of exclusive gifts valued over $30k.

NEW YORK , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumination PR hosted their Coachella Refuel Lounge at a luxury estate outside the campgrounds on April 15th and 16th. Both days were filled with exclusive gifts as celebrities gathered at the venue to kick off Coachella weekend one. A variety of influencers, musicians, actors, DJs, and festival performers stopped by the lounge and were gifted items from beauty, lifestyle, and beverage brands. Title sponsor, PRESS, provided refreshments for the event including their award-winning premium alcohol seltzer.

Treats were provided by SmartSweets, including an assortment of their guilt-free, low sugar candy. Crumbles Patisserie customized one of their signature cookie cakes, garnished with edibles flowers and pastries. Guests cooled down from the desert heat and enjoyed ready-to-drink cocktails from Party Can, including their Triple Spice Margarita, Cosmicpolitan, and Gold Rush Old Fashioned.

Other amazing gifts included vegan topical eyelash growth serum from Juno Skye; hydrating cream and brightening serum from MATTER OF FACT; custom high-quality merchandise from CelebTees x Celebrities; cases of sparkling wine cocktails from Lo-Fi Spritz; pre-rolls from multi-state cannabis brand Binske. Those who attended the Illumination PR Coachella Refuel Lounge also walked away with an all-expense paid trip experience to Kenya, Maldives, Greece or Egypt through One Love Travel Club.

Illumination PR is a Public Relations firm based in New York with a primary focus on celebrity integrated brands and celebrity representation. Our team is uniquely composed of publicists on the cutting edge of what's new, now and next. Illumination PR serves as a trusted partner to clients in the beauty, lifestyle, entertainment, medical, food & beverage, health & wellness, technology and fashion realms.

