illuminea, a LeverageIT Company, Acquires IRG Websites

TORONTO and JERUSALEM, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- illuminea, an Israeli WordPress agency, is extremely excited to announce the acquisition of IRG Websites, a company specializing in WordPress maintenance and troubleshooting.

Israel-based IRG Websites, which has over 40 clients worldwide, has built a reputation on providing quality, timely, services post-website launch. The company is led by Ilana Guttman, who brings 7 years of WordPress and project management experience to illuminea and LeverageIT.

"I'm very excited to join one of Israel's leading WordPress agencies and to be able to offer a wider range of services to my customers," shared Guttman.

illuminea, one of Israel's top WordPress agencies, was acquired by Toronto-based LeverageIT last year. LeverageIT is known for its expertise in creating digital solutions; designing, developing, and marketing websites and applications.

"Ilana and IRG bring a wealth of expertise to our company and will help to ensure that our customers receive the highest level of service," said Aviva Krygier, Managing Director at illuminea.

The latest acquisition will help illuminea and LeverageIT increase their post-launch services, while providing IRG clients with illuminea's expertise in design, development, and marketing.

LeverageIT has established itself as an end-to-end digital agency offering a wide range of services including branding, design, digital marketing, as well as website, app and custom development. In addition to working with large clients like Olympia Tile, Hayden-McNeil Publishing, and Manischewitz, LeverageIT partners with startups like ESHYFT, MediSeen, Curbngo, and Payquad, helping them with design, development, and marketing.

About LeverageIT

LeverageIT is a full service digital agency, specializing in engaging consumers through digital experiences for clients around the globe. Founded in 2013 in Toronto, the agency employs +30 people in 4 countries. In addition to helping renowned brands like Vince Camuto, Olympia Tile, and Hayden-McNeil Publishing, LeverageIT partners to support startups like Enthusiast Gaming, MediSeen, Eden App, and Curbngo.

Further information about LeverageIT is available on the company's website: http://www.leverage.it

Contact:

Aviva Krygier

Managing Director, illuminea: a LeverageIT company

+972-054-228-0157

aviva@leverage.it

SOURCE LeverageIT