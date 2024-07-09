IlluminOss Medical Appoints Craig Decker as Chief Executive Officer

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IlluminOss Medical , a medical device company focused on minimally invasive orthopedic fracture repair, today announced that it has appointed Craig Decker as its new Chief Executive Officer. Previously, Mr. Decker served as the Company's Vice President of Sales for the Western U.S. Prior to joining IlluminOss, Mr. Decker had over 20 years of experience as Trauma sales leader at Stryker and led the Commercial team for North America at NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.

"On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to have Craig lead IlluminOss in its next phase of growth," said Mike Mogul, Chairman of the Board of IlluminOss. "Craig is a highly experienced and respected leader with a track record of significant commercial success at larger medical device companies. He has deep expertise and strong relationships within the trauma community. We are confident that he will continue to steer IlluminOss toward even greater success in the future."

"IlluminOss is a highly innovative technology that solves difficult surgical challenges for the vulnerable orthogeriatric patient population," said Craig Decker, new CEO of IlluminOss. "The product is rapidly becoming the standard of care in treating fragility fractures, and I am honored to lead the Company at its next inflection point to even higher growth."

About IlluminOss Medical

IlluminOss Medical, Inc. is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company offering a unique, minimally invasive technology for fracture repair and stabilization. The Company utilizes a light-curable monomer contained within an expandable balloon to create a patient-conforming intramedullary implant for bone stabilization. The revolutionary, minimally invasive technology is particularly applicable for repair and treatment of osteoporotic and compromised bone. The IlluminOss system is CE-marked and FDA-cleared for a variety of anatomical sites, and has over 10,000 implantations to date. IlluminOss is headquartered in East Providence, RI.

For additional information, including complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and risks, visit www.illuminoss.com.

