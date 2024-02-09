IlluminOss Subsidiary ABL Medical Developing Anti-Microbial Blue Light Fiber Technology!

News provided by

IlluminOss Medical

09 Feb, 2024, 17:43 ET

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABL Medical Inc. a subsidiary of IlluminOss Medical Inc.

In 2018, IlluminOss Medical began offering a system in the US that used blue light delivered via a long fiber-optic catheter to harden light-curing liquid within balloon-like orthopedic implants. Now, data from ABL Medical demonstrates that blue light with fiber-optic technology may be adapted for antimicrobial applications.

Continue Reading
The ABL light fiber emits specific antimicrobial frequencies of blue light within and around catheters.
The ABL light fiber emits specific antimicrobial frequencies of blue light within and around catheters.

Recent data presented on ABL demonstrates its fiber-optic technology delivering specific frequencies of antimicrobial blue light may be utilized within common medical devices such as catheters, endotracheal tubes and similar medical equipment. Extensive and long-standing laboratory data has shown certain frequencies of visible blue light have antimicrobial effects.1 However, the diverse bacterial species react differently to light frequencies, with some pathogens more or less affected.

Blue light inactivates pathogens by exciting their oxygen-transportation molecules. The molecules begin to overproduce unstable oxygen compounds (reactive oxygen species) that break apart basic cell building blocks, including DNA bonds. The damage is so rapid and widespread that microbe cells do not have the ability to defend themselves or develop resistance to the attack as has been shown to be the case with antibiotics.

The ABL system under development utilizes a unique, patented light source and optical delivery system with multiple frequencies of light delivered via a single fiber. Unlike existing illumination systems that emit light from a single point source (similar to how flashlights work), the ABL multifrequency system includes an optical light fiber which can circumferentially and evenly emit blue light within a catheter or cannulated medical instrument to achieve the antimicrobial process. This technology may allow blue light to safely be delivered to anatomic locations where this treatment could never be applied before.

The ABL light fiber emits specific antimicrobial frequencies of blue light within and around catheters.

Numerous patents have been issued for the ABL system. Its efficacy on bacteria has now been presented at two major 2023 meetings, including the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases and the American Society of Microbiology conference. The next step will be to investigate the clinical safety and effectiveness of various applications through regulatory review processes in hopes of obtaining commercial access. 

About ABL Medical, Inc.

Headquartered in East Providence, RI, ABL Medical, a subsidiary of IlluminOss Medical, is a privately held, early stage medical device company focused on multifrequency light delivery to achieve antimicrobial effects 

The ABL technology has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and is not currently available for sale.

For any press questions, please contact Bob Rabiner at [email protected]

  1. Front Cell Dev Biol. 2021; 9: 628157. Published online 2021 Feb 11. 
  2. Content source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (NCEZID), Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion (DHQP). December 13, 2021

SOURCE IlluminOss Medical

Also from this source

IlluminOss announces their 200th patient in their global device registry, studying the effectiveness and patient outcomes of their revolutionary device for addressing bone fractures

IlluminOss announces their 200th patient in their global device registry, studying the effectiveness and patient outcomes of their revolutionary device for addressing bone fractures

IlluminOss Medical, offering a unique, minimally invasive technology for fracture repair and stabilization in geriatric and compromised bone,...
IlluminOss Receives 510K Clearance for a New Light Console for its Implants that Provide Strength for Fragile and Geriatric Bone

IlluminOss Receives 510K Clearance for a New Light Console for its Implants that Provide Strength for Fragile and Geriatric Bone

By combining years of clinical experience with cutting-edge research and development, IlluminOss Medical announces it has received FDA 510(k)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.