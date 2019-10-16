Illumio CEO Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Illumio CEO, Andrew Rubin, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California. Goldman Sachs selected Andrew as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event and has previously awarded him with this recognition in 2015, 2016, and 2017. The company looks to highlight and reward achievement across a wide variety of industries and includes executives with diverse backgrounds driving meaningful change in their industries. Illumio's mission is to enable every organization to realize a future without high-profile breaches.

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Andrew as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

With expertise in the areas of network security and compliance management and a list of impressive mentors, Andrew founded Illumio – a cybersecurity leader delivering security segmentation – in 2013. Despite Andrew's lack of Silicon Valley experience and background, he built a robust list of investors and advisors for Illumio, including Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, and Yahoo Co-Founder Jerry Yang, along with institutional investments from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Formation 8, BlackRock Funds, Accel Partners, and Data Collective. As of this year alone, Andrew oversaw year-over-year growth that includes a 120 percent increase in customers outside of the U.S., an 80 percent increase in overall customers, and an 81 percent increase in protected workloads.

The key driver of Illumio's growth is the company's approach to cybersecurity that stops the lateral movement of attackers upon entering an enterprise. "Six years ago, when we founded Illumio, we saw that once sophisticated attackers gained entry into an organization, they had free reign to go anywhere," said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. "We've built a world-class offering that delivers visibility, segmentation, and control of all network communications, without touching the network! Being recognized by Goldman Sachs for the fourth time is a testament to the immense talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of every Illumineer. Changing an industry is no easy task."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

To read more about the advantages of decoupling segmentation from the network, get the latest white paper from Illumio here.

About Illumio

Illumio, a cybersecurity leader delivering segmentation solutions, prevents the spread of breaches inside data center and cloud environments. Enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite use Illumio to reduce cyber risk and achieve regulatory compliance. The Illumio Adaptive Security Platform® uniquely protects critical information with real-time application dependency and vulnerability mapping coupled with segmentation that works across any data center, public cloud, or hybrid cloud deployment on bare-metal, virtual machines, and containers. For more information, visit www.illumio.com/what-we-do and:

