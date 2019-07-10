Illumio Increases Global Customer Adoption by 80 Percent and Expands Leadership Team with new CMO

"From business to politics, cybersecurity is the most important challenge we face today, and attackers are using incredibly sophisticated methods to target specific industries, including our Federal government," said Andrew Rubin, CEO of Illumio. "In order to fight this growing threat, it's crucial to have the industry's most talented, innovative thinkers. To that end, adding Bobby, a 20-year industry veteran with in-depth security, network, marketing, sales, and channel experience is invaluable to Illumio entering its new chapter."

Prior to Illumio, Guhasarkar led product marketing for the security business at Cisco, a $3B+ portfolio spanning over 10 product lines across cloud, network, email, and endpoint security. He joined Cisco in 2015 through the acquisition of cloud security company OpenDNS, where he led product marketing. Earlier, Bobby held leadership positions at Aruba Networks, Juniper Networks, and Cisco. He started his career as a systems administrator at Merrill Lynch. Bobby received his bachelor's in psychology from Brooklyn College, The City University of New York.

Since 2018, Illumio has demonstrated tremendous growth by receiving industry accolades and recognition as well as increasing its global headcount and its customer base. These include:

The release of PCE Supercluster technology, making it the first company to offer a micro-segmentation and visibility solution that scales well beyond 100,000 workloads. Illumio already has more than one dozen customers utilizing the solution including those in financial services, the government, and supply chain

federal compliance for securing high value assets (FIPS 140-2 Level 1 security certification) Increasing North American headcount by 42 percent, EMEA headcount by 450 percent, and APAC headcount by 160 percent (in 2018)

Ranking as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Ecosystem Providers, Q4 2018 report

"Segmentation is not a new concept, but it has been way too difficult to implement with firewalls and switches," said Bobby Guhasarkar, Chief Marketing Officer, Illumio. "IT organizations spend months trying to get segmentation to work, only to be frustrated with failure. Illumio has cracked the code by decoupling segmentation from the network so when customers implement Illumio for workload protection, it turns out to be cheaper, faster, and safer than doing it with the network. I'm excited to bring Illumio's game-changing disruptions to more enterprises everywhere."

The key driver of Illumio's growth is the company's approach to cybersecurity that decouples security segmentation from the network. As IT scales in size, connectivity and environments outside of the network, applications need to be protected wherever they run. While software-defined networking (SDN) took the industry closer, it too has limitations as it is tethered to the infrastructure and is designed for reliable packet delivery – not for enforcing the security of what should and shouldn't be allowed between two points on the network.

To read more about the advantages of decoupling security segmentation from the network, get the latest white paper from Illumio here.

