Illumio Named One Of The Bay Area's Best Places To Work

Illumio was specifically lauded for its commitment to professional growth, such as promoting from within. The company was also acknowledged for its generous benefits, including family and parental leave, paid time off, referral programs, stock options, fitness benefits, office pets, and daily catering.

"Team is at the core of Illumio's success. Since the beginning, we've been focused on creating a workplace that enables our team members to do their best work and show up with excellence for our customers," said Andrew Rubin, CEO & co-founder of Illumio. "I'm privileged to work with some of the most intelligent and passionate people in the industry and I'm proud of the values and culture that define us as an organization."

The Bay Area's Best Places to Work in 2018 award winners were evaluated by their employees, who completed anonymous assessments measuring their company's values. Employees rated their employers on trust in leadership, collaborative culture, compensation, and benefits. Illumio ranks No. 19 for mid-sized companies in the annual list, which recognizes 130 local businesses that foster strong company cultures, invest in their teams, and have high levels of employee satisfaction.

This award comes on the heels of recent corporate momentum, including the launch of the industry's first vulnerability-based micro-segmentation solution via Illumio's integration with Qualys. Earlier this year, Illumio announced it achieved 300 percent year-over-year bookings growth for the second year in a row and opened its first Asia Pacific office to support customer growth in the region.

Illumio, the leader in micro-segmentation, prevents the spread of breaches inside data center and cloud environments. Enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite use Illumio to reduce cyber risk and achieve regulatory compliance. The Illumio Adaptive Security Platform® uniquely protects critical information with real-time application dependency and vulnerability mapping coupled with micro-segmentation that works across any data center, public cloud, or hybrid cloud deployment on bare-metal, virtual machines, and containers. For more information, visit www.illumio.com/what-we-do or follow us @illumio .

