Illumio Receives Morgan Stanley's CTO Innovation Award

"The single biggest benefit of working with the team at Morgan Stanley is the partnership we've developed," said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. "The team at Morgan Stanley has helped to guide our roadmap and scalability requirements, while at the same time working hand-in-hand with our product, engineering and support teams to ensure we were prepared to support their global deployment of Illumio. Their willingness to work so closely with us has taught us the value of true partnership."

Since Illumio enables organizations in highly-regulated industries to comply with standards such as SWIFT, PCI, GDPR, and HITRUST, it was a clear choice in assisting Morgan Stanley with its biggest cybersecurity challenges. This partnership also created a roadmap that other financial services firms can follow to solve the most significant issues that are arising as a result of the changing landscape, consumer behavior, and partner requirements. Illumio's Adaptive Security Platform uses micro-segmentation, which isolates applications, workloads, and processes to prevent the spread of breaches and enable regulatory compliance.

"The strong partnerships with our Innovation Award winners are a testament to the quality of the relationships we are building here in Silicon Valley and beyond," said Shawn Melamed, Managing Director and Head of the Technology Business Development and Innovation Office, Morgan Stanley. "We meet companies early and commit wholeheartedly, which proves the level of confidence we have in the potential of these emerging technologies for our Firm."

The CTO Innovation Awards honor innovative technology solutions that materially contribute to Morgan Stanley's technology platform. Illumio was honored in the Infrastructure category for helping protect the Firm's data center environment.

About Illumio

Illumio, the leader in micro-segmentation, prevents the spread of breaches inside data center and cloud environments. Enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite use Illumio to reduce cyber risk and achieve regulatory compliance. The Illumio Adaptive Security Platform® uniquely protects critical information with real-time application dependency and vulnerability mapping coupled with micro-segmentation that works across any data center, public cloud, or hybrid cloud deployment on bare-metal, virtual machines, and containers. For more information, visit www.illumio.com/what-we-do or follow us @Illumio.

