Illumio Recognized as a Leader in Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Ecosystem Providers Report

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumio, the leader in segmentation for workload security, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019 report. The report evaluated 14 vendors based on 16 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

"The focus that the team at Illumio has adopted to clarify how the vendor enables Zero Trust for its specific technical offering has paid off," writes Chase Cunningham, Zero Trust expert and principal analyst serving security & risk professionals, Forrester, in the report. "Illumio's core capability is a strong ability to provide a well-defined and clearly illuminated asset map across the infrastructure. The vendor adds the ability to hook in encryption, mandate its use for legacy and newly discovered applications, and then control user access to systems on the fly. A well-engineered collection of APIs adds to the vendor's strength in mapping and discovering."

Illumio received the highest marks possible in seven of the evaluation criteria: workload security, visibility and analytics, automation and orchestration, manageability and usability, APIs, vision and strategy, and advocacy. According to the report, "reference customers spoke highly of the use and power that Illumio's APIs afford them," which "speaks to the vendor's understanding of how a variety of tools can be utilized to enable Zero Trust."

"If you thought a perimeter-based security model was going to protect your business, there's a different mindset you must adopt when it comes to information security," said PJ Kirner, CTO of Illumio. "A Zero Trust model eliminates the assumption that internal traffic within the network can be trusted, and implements the principle of 'never trust, always verify.' Illumio was founded on this very principle and we're proud to be recognized by Forrester for our work to enable customers as they progress on their Zero Trust journeys."

Illumio's real-time application dependency map, vulnerability exposure insights, and security segmentation work across any data center and any cloud on bare-metal servers, virtual machines, and containers. The company's approach to cybersecurity focuses on decoupling segmentation from the network infrastructure, simplifying the creation, testing, and enforcement of security policy without impacting the network in any way. As the report states, "there's now no excuse not to enable microsegmentation for any company or infrastructure."

Read the full report here.

Learn more about how Illumio enables customers to operationalize Zero Trust.

About Illumio

Illumio enables organizations to realize a future without high-profile breaches by providing visibility, segmentation, and control of all network communications across any data center or cloud. Founded in 2013, Illumio's Adaptive Security Platform® uniquely stops the lateral movement of attackers with real-time application dependency mapping coupled with security segmentation across container, virtual machine, and bare-metal environments. The world's largest enterprises, including Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite, trust Illumio to reduce cyber risk. For more information, visit www.illumio.com/what-we-do and:

Contact Information

Lauren Bogoshian

comms-team@illumio.com

669.800.5000

SOURCE Illumio

Related Links

https://www.illumio.com

