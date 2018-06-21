Illumio Wins Innovation Award at ONUG Spring 2018

"The Illumio Adaptive Security Platform's environment-agnostic, workload-based security architecture and policy enforcement exemplifies what we're trying to accomplish within ONUG's Software-Defined Security Services Working Group framework," said Nick Lippis, ONUG co-founder and co-chairman. "This approach is helping advance the entire field of data center and cloud security in the digital transformation age."

Illumio was selected for its ability to meet thirteen core security requirements, including methods and interfaces for implementing mandatory access controls to facilitate policy-based security, and the ability to facilitate in-band confidentiality of data at rest. Illumio's Adaptive Security Platform® was recognized for demonstrating that policies should be portable, elastic and bound to workloads in order to optimize security.

Illumio Senior Director of Product Management Mukesh Gupta was also honored with an ONUG Innovation Award for his leadership in advancing container networking and security through the ONUG Container Working Group, which he founded and co-chairs. The ONUG Container Working Group was established to provide guidance on container networking and security. As part of its initiatives, the working group is developing educational assets including a white paper and best practices documentation to educate and guide IT leaders through decisions about containers and their operational implications.

"We know from our customers that Illumio's micro-segmentation technology is foundational to their security and gives them peace of mind through their digital transformation journeys," said Gupta. "This recognition from our peers in the ONUG community is a true testament to the work we've done to create a first-in-class solution that solves the unique and complex needs of enterprises."

Illumio is the emerging leader in micro-segmentation, which prevents the spread of breaches. The company is solving one of the biggest challenges facing organizations – the need to secure their data that resides inside global data centers and cloud environments. Earlier this year, the company announced 300 percent annualized bookings growth and international expansion in Europe and Asia Pacific. Illumio was also recently named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list and one of the Bay Area's Best Places to Work.

About Illumio

Illumio, the leader in micro-segmentation, prevents the spread of breaches inside data center and cloud environments. Enterprises such as Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite use Illumio to reduce cyber risk and achieve regulatory compliance. The Illumio Adaptive Security Platform® uniquely protects critical information with real-time application dependency and vulnerability mapping coupled with micro-segmentation that works across any data center, public cloud, or hybrid cloud deployment on bare-metal, virtual machines, and containers. For more information, visit www.illumio.com/what-we-do or follow us @Illumio.

