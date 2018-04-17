illumiPure™ Corp. Welcomes WeedMD's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Luc Duchesne to its Board of Advisors

Dr. Duchesne has 30 years' experience in the issues associated with the production and commercialization of natural products, as well as a unique understanding of regulatory compliance, experimental research, and production. In addition to holding a PhD in Plant Biochemistry, an M.Sc. in Forest Pathology/Forest Sciences, and a B.Sc. in Forest Ecology/Forest Engineering, Dr. Duchesne has authored 85 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Dr. Duchesne has taught as an adjunct professor in eight universities and has acted on the editorial boards of scientific journals. He has received multiple science and business awards including the 5NR Award for Leaders in Sustainability. He is also a Founding Director of Autism Canada Foundation.

John Higgins, illumiPure President and CEO: "I am pleased to welcome Dr. Luc Duchesne to the illumiPure Board of Advisors. His vast technical expertise and passion for the industry is one of the many factors that will contribute to our success."

About illumiPure Corp.

illumiPure™ Corp. designs, manufactures and markets technologically advanced Antibacterial and Fungicidal White Light LED Lighting Fixtures that deliver 24/7 disinfecting protection and high efficiency horticultural LED grow light technology. Proudly Made In The U.S.A. For more information visit www.illumiPure.com.

About WeedMD Inc.:

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). The Company operates a 26,000 sq. ft. indoor facility in Aylmer, Ontario, and is awaiting its second-site cultivation license for its greenhouse facility located in Strathroy, Ontario, representing 610,000 sq. ft. or 14 acres under glass. WeedMD has entered into supply agreements in addition to strategic relationships with established cannabis brands. The Company is focused on providing medical cannabis to the long-term care, assisted living and seniors' markets in Canada through its specialized and comprehensive platform. It is dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners and furthering public understanding of the role that medical cannabis plays – including as it pertains to regulatory requirements, indications and potential side effects.

