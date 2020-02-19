Illumitex Pivots to a Pure-Play AgTech FarmVisionAI™ Company

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumitex , the digital horticulture company, is pivoting to become a pure AgTech computer-vision AI company that deploys edge vision systems, edge AI, and cloud services to provide visualization and augmented intelligence for controlled environment agriculture (CEA).

Composite image of the greenhouse is the basis of the easy-to-use interface.

"With installations ramping, we are seeing that FarmVisionAI™ is more valuable to farmers than LED lighting and we are refocusing our resources to accelerate deployments," said Jeff Bisberg, CEO. "By capturing images of every plant at every moment, we create a unique data-set that allows us to close the digital feedback loop and drive amazing new outcomes, at scale, for our customers."

FarmVisionAI™ provides three groups of features that can be of high value to the operation.

1.) Visualization: Growers and farmers can see every plant on the farm from anywhere at any time. This provides confidence and assurance as to what is happening to the crop and enables remote high-resolution scouting.

2.) Augmented Intelligence: Horticulturist-curated AI provides accurate digital scouting of what's happening with the crops. We detect, report, and alert.

3.) Labor Management: Monitor and track exactly where every person is on the farm by utilizing heat maps, pictures, locations, and activities.

Some of the benefits of FarmVisionAI™ include:

Reduced Scouting Time. Plan, track, target, and focus scouting activity.

Reduced Labor. We see where your labor has been, for how long, and where they have not been.

Loss Prevention. By detecting anomalies faster, losses are reduced, giving a higher average yield.

Weight Increase. Through real-time digital growth rate monitoring and benchmarking best practices, iterative grows can increase in average weight.

Faster Turns. Alerts to minimize wasted time and space.

Insurance. Get peace of mind that your plants are being looked after, no matter how far away the greenhouse is located, what kind of weather it is outside or who is on vacation. See and validate that SOPs are consistent across multiple sites.

Illumitex's FarmVisionAI™ can be deployed in any grow architecture from containers to vertical, to warehouse, to greenhouse. Easy installation, without the need for motors or tracks, and does not require the deployment of registration markers in the grow. Cameras are wireless and connect to our cloud through Illumitex-deployed gateways and on-site server.

About Illumitex , Inc.: Illumitex is breaking the boundaries of digital transformation of indoor farming with hi-res cameras integrated with cloud-based horticulturist-curated artificial intelligence to deliver radically new value to growers and farmers. With more than a decade of experience in horticultural science, an absolute dedication to quality and performance, and knowledgeable support for the success of every customer, grow and crop – Illumitex, Inc. is the optimum partner for your greenhouse, vertical farm or any indoor grow initiative.

