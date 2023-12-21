illuni Ushers in New Era of Virtual Socialization with Global Launch of Moii

News provided by

illuni

21 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Platform connects like-minded people for low-pressure, virtual connections through customizable avatars

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI and mixed reality startup illuni is announcing the global beta launch of Moii, a virtual, avatar-based social connection platform. Offering low-pressure social interactions in an immersive 3D world, Moii offers a novel, engaging way for younger people to meet others with common interests and make new friends virtually.

Download Moii to enjoy a free trial with unlimited access:

Continue Reading
Moii’s unlimited access allows 1:1 matching with users from around the world for virtual socializing.
Moii’s unlimited access allows 1:1 matching with users from around the world for virtual socializing.
Virtual avatars in Moii are customizable, and interactions take place in a rich 3D world, accessible from mobile devices.
Virtual avatars in Moii are customizable, and interactions take place in a rich 3D world, accessible from mobile devices.

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.illuni.moii&hl=en_US 

Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/moii-avatar-voice-chat/id6456406927 

"The global beta launch of Moii is a dream come true," commented Byung-Hwa Park, CEO of illuni. "In just a short time, we've already seen people from over 30 countries matching and enjoying conversations with like-minded people from around the world. Moii is not just an app; it's a community that facilitates connections between similar people by transcending social inhibitions and geographic borders."

Around the world, people are growing increasingly connected online and through mobile devices, while busy schedules mean less time and energy for younger people to meet new friends. Moii is harnessing these trends and virtually connecting people with similar interests from around the world for a fun, low-pressure way to socialize.

Moii allows users to express themselves through personalized avatars in a vibrant 3D virtual world, and its interest-based matching system connects users based on shared interests and profile parameters. This format fosters organic and meaningful interactions while reducing social pressure from meeting new people in-person. Going a step further, engaging elements like mini-games and conversation prompts on the platform make interactions more enjoyable while facilitating deeper connections.

Based on its design, Moii is ideal for:

  • People with certain hobbies or interests in common to connect and have conversations about these topics regularly
  • Younger people who want to connect and tell their stories to others in a low-pressure environment
  • Making new friends in other countries and across cultures, including for language exchange partnerships

Since its beta version release in November, Moii has seen users from around the world join and make new friends.

To learn more about Moii: https://moii.net

About illuni

Focused on developing mixed reality services using proprietary AI technology, illuni is a startup whose notable works include Storyself (https://storyself.com) and Moii.

For more information: https://www.illuni.com/

SOURCE illuni

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.