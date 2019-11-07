Illusio Imaging Launches Equity Crowdfunding Capital Raise on Equifund CFP

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund CFP, an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities, is launching a Regulation Crowdfunding offering for Illusio Inc., an augmented reality platform for cosmetic surgery.

"We are thrilled to work with Illusio on their Reg-CF offering. Illusio recognizes the power of raising capital from the crowd and is excited to give average investors a chance to participate in the company's future success," said Jordan Gillissie, Equifund CFP's Founder and CEO. "Giving the general public a chance to invest in high-quality companies before they go public is what Equifund is all about. Many people don't realize you don't have to be accredited or well-connected to access these types of investments. Through the Equifund platform, everyone can participate in the upside of early-stage, pre-IPO investing. "

Illusio's augmented reality platform enables cosmetic surgeons to visually display potential outcomes on a patient's body by superimposing a 3D virtual image in real-time.

"It's ridiculous when you think about someone going through an invasive procedure like plastic surgery and not having a true understanding of what the outcome's going to be," says Ethan Winner, Illusio's CEO. "If you look at liposuction, breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, even eyelid surgery and nose reconstruction, anytime you want to visualize the outcome of surgery, that's when Illusio's visualization platform should be used."

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports there were 17.7 million cosmetic and reconstructive procedures in the United States alone last year. The most popular surgery was breast augmentation, for which Illusio offers a visualization solution.

Illusio recently signed 3-year global partnership with Mentor Worldwide. Mentor is the #1 global brand of breast implants and as part of the agreement, Illusio will provide visualization software for Mentor's website.

"Our partnership with Mentor is one of the most exciting things about our company and will serve as an entry point into all of the plastic surgery centers in the United States and around the world," says Winner.

Through Equifund CFP, prospective investors can find more information about Illusio's investment offering, review their offering documents and execute an investment. They can also use the platform's communication forum to ask questions directly to Illusio's management team.

To learn about the terms of the offering, please visit https://equifundcfp.com/illusio

Important Notice About Investing in Regulation CF Offerings

Investments on the Equifund CFP website are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with Regulation CF Offerings. Securities sold through these types of offerings are not publicly traded and are intended for investors who do not have a need for a liquid investment. Investing in Regulation CF offerings requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

You should read the Form C offering statement appearing on the Equifund CFP offering page. It provides more information about the company; the terms of the securities being offered and the risks and other considerations relating to a purchase of these securities.

About Equifund CFP

Equifund CFP is an equity crowdfunding platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investment opportunities to accredited and non-accredited individuals. As a full-stack platform, Equifund CFP allows investors to discover opportunities, review offering documents and execute an investment in a single place. Equifund CFP is a funding portal member of FINRA.

