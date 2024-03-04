Illusions In Orbit: Copperfield's Secrets Secure Historical Spot on the Moon

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented fusion of magic and space exploration, world-renowned illusionist David Copperfield, in collaboration with the Arch Mission Foundation sponsored and organized by woman-led Galactic Legacy Labs llc, has successfully preserved a collection of Copperfield's most closely guarded secrets and achievements on the lunar surface. This monumental achievement was made possible through the recent successful moon landing conducted by Intuitive Machines' Nova C lander.

Galactic Legacy Labs llc Lunaprise Indestructible Time Capsule on Intuitive Machines Nova C Lander Illusionist David Copperfield sent an archive containing many of the secrets behind his magic tricks to the moon aboard Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander, which touched down on Feb. 22, 2024. (Image credit: David Copperfield/Emma Summerton)

Copperfield, known for his breathtaking illusions, has always pushed the boundaries of what's possible. He has long served in an advisory role for the Arch Mission Foundation—a visionary organization dedicated to safeguarding the continuity of human knowledge and culture—and has contributed a unique payload to this mission: his secret archives. These archives include the complete version of Project Magic, Copperfield's renowned Magic Therapy Program, which has been implemented in 1,000 hospitals worldwide, offering therapeutic benefits through the art of illusion.

The payload also contains a comprehensive compilation of all of Copperfield's magic secrets, detailing over half a century of his magic techniques and technologies. This treasure trove of knowledge encapsulates the essence of Copperfield's contributions to the world of magic, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

Most intriguingly, the archives reveal the secrets behind Copperfield's upcoming largest illusion to date: making the moon disappear in 2024. This audacious plan, 30 years in the making, underscores Copperfield's continuing influence on both the realms of magic and space exploration.

Copperfield expressed his gratitude to creators of the Lunaprise®—an indestructible time capsule designed to archive history. This capsule, containing the Arch Mission Foundation's archives plus other secrets yet to be revealed, was curated to preserve the imagination and ingenuity of humanity. Delivered to the moon aboard the Nova C lander, the Lunaprise contains other important artifacts that capture the heartbeat of humanity. The Lunaprise represents a significant step towards preserving human achievements and the diverse spectrums of our cultures.

Reflecting on the collaboration, when asked his thoughts on what some have called the billionaire boys' race to the moon, David shared,

"It was profoundly meaningful for me to support an innovative, woman-led company like Galactic Legacy Labs llc. Their commitment to democratize space by allowing people all over the planet to contribute to their collection, mirrors my mission to make science and space more appealing and accessible to children around the world. There are endless secrets that the universe is eager to unveil to us. Through our collective efforts, we're not just preserving magic on the moon; we're ensuring that the wonder of discovery is a legacy shared with future generations."

Copperfield's involvement in this mission goes beyond just preserving his life's work; it serves as a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the power of human creativity and our relentless pursuit of knowledge. As we stand on the brink of new frontiers, Copperfield's magic, now immortalized on the moon, reminds us of the limitless possibilities that await us in the cosmos and the vital importance of preserving our collective human heritage.

To find out more about Project Magic please go to https://projectmagic.org.

