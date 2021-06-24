Illusive Announces New Additions to Leadership Team

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive , the leader in active cyber defense, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with three key new hires, Brendan O'Connell as Chief Product Officer, Mark Jaffe as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development and Ori Mebel as Vice President of People.

O'Connell will lead all things Product including: research, strategy, developing new capabilities, and ongoing delivery of all of Illusive's services and solutions. Illusive has been experiencing rapid growth in both its customer base, and the areas of value that it's unique approach to cybersecurity offers – stopping attacks cold across multiple vectors from Ransomware to Identity as the Perimeter. Investing in the R&D organization remains a top priority to continue developing new and innovative solutions, and O'Connell's appointment as Chief Product Officer brings an experienced industry leader to guide that investment. O'Connell has more than 25 years of experience in the Cybersecurity and Networking industries, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Israel-US cybersecurity startup Forescout. In prior roles, O'Connell has guided organizations through on-premise to SaaS re-platforming, incubation of new solution offers, aligning product portfolios for growth, and managed the scaling-up of global organizations.

Jaffe is a cyber security veteran who will be leading the company's strategy and business development efforts. Prior to joining Illusive, Jaffe served as CEO at Allure Security and Prelert, an Elastic company, in addition to roles with McAfee, Securify and others. As a seasoned software startup executive, Jaffe has created over $750M in returns for startup shareholders throughout his professional tenure. In his new position, Jaffe will provide strategic counsel and work to expand Illusive's key partnerships, including its growing, award-winning relationship with Microsoft , while simultaneously building additional routes to market and exploring untapped opportunities to accelerate growth.

Mebel will serve as VP of People, ensuring that the company can attract the best talent and the right culture to drive business results. Mebel will expand on the existing strong foundation to build out a collaborative and nimble team to continue Illusive's rapid growth. Mebel joins the team from NSO where he led significant growth, and his previous experience will enable Illusive to expand this award winning team.

"I am excited to expand our leadership team with the addition of Brendan, Mark and Ori – all prime examples of the top talent we're looking to bring on board to continue our rapid growth," said Ofer Israeli, Illusive CEO and founder. "Their extensive industry knowledge and experience augment the phenomenal team we're building at Illusive and will drive future business, expand our portfolio and look at new routes to market."

About Illusive

Illusive's active defense stops attackers from accessing critical assets and detects the lateral movement that enables today's most dangerous ransomware and nation-state attacks. Despite significant investments, it's still difficult to see and stop attackers moving inside your environment. The Illusive Active Defense Suite identifies and removes the vulnerable connections and credentials that enable attackers to move undetected, and then replaces them with deceptive versions that fool attackers into revealing their presence upon engagement. Illusive's agentless approach captures deterministic proof of in-progress attacks and provides actionable forensics to empower a quick and effective response.

Illusive was founded by nation-state attackers who developed a solution to beat attackers. We help Fortune 100 companies protect their critical assets, including the largest global financials and global pharmaceuticals. Illusive has participated in over 130+ red team exercises and has never lost one!

