Illusive Named as One of the Best Places to Work

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Illusive , a leader in active cyber defense, one of the Best Places to Work . The organization sought to identify companies that are actively working to improve their own performance through efforts to challenge employees in environments that make work fun and engaging.

"At Illusive, our employees are our most valuable asset, and we strive to create a corporate culture that is rooted in collaboration and innovation," said Ofer Israeli, Illusive CEO and founder. "This award validates that our efforts to make Illusive an inclusive, encouraging workplace are succeeding. The drive and teamwork exhibited by our employees is invaluable, and I have no doubt the future is bright for our company."

"Congratulations to Illusive for building an organization focused on employee engagement and performance," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "This clearly was the most challenging year for many companies and it is clear this is a great place to work and employee feedback is not only listened to, but acted upon. Congratulations to the entire team."

Illusive's Active Defense stops the lateral movement that ransomware and nation-state attackers use to access critical assets. Despite significant investments, it's still difficult to see and stop attackers moving inside your environment. The Illusive Active Defense Suite enables organizations to create a hostile environment for attackers by reducing the attack surface, forcing detection through deception, and delivering on-demand visibility into attacker activity.

Illusive was founded by nation-state attackers who developed a solution to beat attackers. We help Fortune 100 companies protect their critical assets, including the largest global financials and global pharmaceuticals. Illusive has participated in over 130+ red team exercises and has never lost one!

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

