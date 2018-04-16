Illusive Networks Integrates Channel Partners in Debut of Attack Surface Manager at RSA 2018

Illusive Networks is showcasing its offerings, along with partners, at Booth #1833, RSA, Moscone Center, San Francisco, April 16 – 20, 2018.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, recently recognized Illusive's partner program for investment in joint program offerings, partner training, resources, sales support and communication. Tracy Pallas, Illusive's Vice President of Worldwide Channels was named a 2018 CRN Channel Chief due to her standing in the industry, professional achievements, and commitment to the channel partner community. This week's efforts reflect Illusive's unwavering dedication to the channel.

"In the crowded cybersecurity market, solution providers must be deliberate in evaluating and working with emerging companies," said Randy Watkins, Director of Security Architecture at Critical Start. We chose Illusive because its differentiated technology combined with program simplicity, strong profitability, and services opportunity aligned with Critical Start's business objectives."

Illusive's Attack Surface Manager – see full April 10, 2018 announcement here - preempts advanced attacks by identifying hidden credentials that enable lateral movement and otherwise facilitate advanced attacks. Representing a transformational expansion of the role of deception-based cyber defense in the kill chain, ASM proactively reveals policy violations, and empowers security professionals to make the first move by depriving attackers of the keys they need to reach critical assets before an attack ever takes place.

"The ability to quickly and easily identify and preempt attack vectors that enable lateral movement will enhance the client value proposition for the use of deception in MSSP, and for Kudelski Security's MDR offering in particular," said Alton Kizziah, VP Global Managed Security Services for Kudelski Security." We can now show clients specifically where their business risk lies and offer proactive defense as a service."

"As we extend our offerings to address the complete advanced attack lifecycle, we look forward to building our business exclusively with our partners, offering the most innovative, effective, and all-encompassing approach to cyber defense for enterprise security teams," says Ofer Israeli, CEO and Founder of Illusive Networks.

Additionally, Illusive was named Silver Winner for New Products and Services in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards®, and will accept the award at the company's Red Carpet Awards Dinner, Monday April 16, 2018 in San Francisco.

Over the past 12 months, Illusive has received recognition by The Wall Street Journal in its inaugural "Tech Companies to Watch" list; was honored as a finalist in CRN's Tech Innovators Awards; named as one of CRN's "25 Coolest Network Security Vendors"; named by Momentum Partners as one of ten cybersecurity companies on their Watch List; and named an InformationWeek "Top Vendor to Watch in 2018". The company recently announced high 2017 growth with industry-wide implementation from Fortune 50 customers alongside an expansion of its executive leadership team.

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks is a pioneer of deception technology, empowering security teams to take informed action against advanced, targeted cyberattacks by detecting and disrupting lateral movement toward critical business assets early in the attack life cycle. Agentless and driven by intelligent automation, Illusive technology enables organizations to significantly increase proactive defense while adding almost no operational overhead. Illusive's Deceptions Everywhere® approach was conceived by cybersecurity experts with decades of combined experience in cyber warfare and cyber intelligence. With the ability to proactively intervene in the attack process, technology-dependent organizations can preempt significant operational disruption and business losses, and function with greater confidence in today's complex, hyper-connected world. For more information, visit us at www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at info@illusivenetworks.com or follow on LinkedIn, @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illusive-networks-integrates-channel-partners-in-debut-of-attack-surface-manager-at-rsa-2018-300630183.html

SOURCE Illusive Networks

Related Links

http://www.illusivenetworks.com

