Illusive Networks Integrates with Infoblox to Speed Deployment

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks, the leader in distributed deception-based cyber defense solutions, today announced an out-of-the-box integration with Infoblox DDI. The integration allows for the automated mapping of deceptive hostnames so that DNS deceptions are simple to deploy, with no need for additional and monotonous manual or scripted mapping. The combined solution also reduces the need for security operations center (SOC) teams to rely on external IT networking staff to keep hostname deceptions updated and authentic, greatly reducing deployment and management overhead.

To be successful, distributed deceptions must appear realistic down to the tiniest details, so that sophisticated attackers will be duped into engaging with them and quickly notify defenders of their unauthorized network presence. Hostname deceptions, one of hundreds of deception types that Illusive Networks plants all over an organization's network, must be mapped to the domain name system so that they appear to attackers like any other genuine hostname. This extensive DNS mapping also serves to bind the deceptive hostnames to the Illusive Networks trap servers that notify a protected organization when an attacker has gained access to their network.

With the new integration between Illusive Networks and Infoblox, DNS records are seamlessly and adaptively mapped to deceptive hostnames so that Active Directory (AD) hostnames can be deployed without manual or scripted mapping. With the solution, IT and SOC teams become more independent and efficient. Automated DNS mapping reduces the labor and expense of deploying hostname deceptions, while also speeding up the discovery and repair of any DNS misconfigurations that might enable other sideways network attacks.

Ofer Israeli, CEO and founder, Illusive Networks, said: "Authenticity is at the root of Illusive Networks' distributed deception approach and this unique integration with Infoblox ensures that hostname and Active Directory deceptions are indistinguishable from the genuine article. With the power of Illusive Networks and Infoblox working in tandem, defenders can more efficiently force attackers to reveal themselves by engaging highly authentic deceptions."

Dave Barry, senior director of business development, Infoblox, said: "Infoblox is committed to bringing IP address management to the next level. As more of our customers adopt Illusive Networks' next-gen deception technology to identify and stop today's most advanced cyberthreats, this integration allows them to further reduce operational overhead and add an additional security layer to their cloud-managed network services."

Download the Illusive Infoblox Integration Brief to learn more information about the combined solution, and visit www.illusivenetworks.com and https://www.infoblox.com/ for more information about each individual solution.

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks uses next-generation deception technology to stop cyber-attacks by detecting and disarming attackers, destroying their decision-making processes, and depriving them of the means to laterally move towards attack targets. Illusive's inescapable deceptions eliminate high-risk pathways to critical systems, force attackers to reveal themselves early in the threat lifecycle and capture real-time forensics that accelerate incident response. Built on agentless, AI-driven automation and requiring very little security team support, Illusive immediately shifts the advantage to defenders, freeing precious resources from the complicated and data-heavy approaches that overload them today.

For more information, visit www.illusivenetworks.com, contact us at [email protected] or follow on LinkedIn, @Illusivenw on Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact for Illusive:

Corey Eldridge

831-440-2414

[email protected]

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 50 percent market share in the DDI networking market comprised of 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500.

Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com

SOURCE Illusive Networks

Related Links

http://www.illusivenetworks.com

