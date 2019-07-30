Illusive Networks Joins Carbon Black Integration Network (CBIN), Announces Out-of-the-Box Integration to Rapidly Detect and Stop Targeted Attacks

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cyber defense solutions, today announced an out-of-box integration with Carbon Black's CB Response as part of the Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) Integration Network (CBIN). The automated solution speeds detection and response for Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), malicious insiders, malware, and other forms of targeted attacks.

The Illusive Attack Detection System identifies attacks early in the attack cycle and close to the source of entry, forcing attackers to reveal themselves by engaging deceptions that mimic elements of an organization's real-world IT environment. Carbon Black's CB Response empowers IR teams to quickly respond and remediate by stopping active attacks and repairing damage. The integrated Illusive and Carbon Black solution speeds detection and response by automatically initiating Carbon Black's isolation and containment measures for Illusive deception-detected threats.

"The damage caused by targeted attacks increases rapidly over time as attackers move laterally through the environment. It's critical to detect and disrupt lateral movement as soon as possible after an attacker enters the network," said Ofer Israeli, CEO and Founder of Illusive Networks. "Traditionally, attackers have had the upper hand. The combined capabilities of Illusive's high fidelity deception-based alerts and Carbon Black's isolation and containment capabilities turns the tables, putting attackers on the defensive and stopping attacks well before valuable targets are compromised."

"We believe the integration of Illusive Attack Detection System with CB Response provides customers with a whole new level of endpoint-based detection capabilities, dramatically increasing the defender's ability to detect and contain a sophisticated attack at its earliest stages," said Tom Barsi, Carbon Black's SVP of corporate and business development. "Both companies share a complementary approach to detection and response at the endpoint, meaning we can better equip customers with increased visibility and control of their environments. We believe the result of this integration offers a significant reduction in overall enterprise security risk. We are happy to have Illusive Networks join the Carbon Black Integration Network."

About Illusive Networks

Illusive Networks empowers security teams to reduce the business risk created by today's advanced, targeted threats by destroying an attacker's ability to move laterally toward critical assets. Illusive reduces the attack surface to preempt attacks, detects unauthorized lateral movement early in the attack cycle, and provides rich, real-time forensics that enhance response and inform cyber resilience efforts. Agentless and AI driven, Illusive technology enables organizations to proactively intervene in the attack process, avoid operational disruption and business losses, while functioning with greater confidence in today's complex, hyper-connected world.

